Tesco Chicken Paste 75G

£ 0.45
£0.60/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy118kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5
    <1%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 787kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken paste.
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (61%), Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Skin, Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Onion Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy787kJ / 189kcal118kJ / 28kcal
Fat13.4g2.0g
Saturates3.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate4.4g0.7g
Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre1.1g<0.5g
Protein12.2g1.8g
Salt1.2g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Shiphams is better!

1 stars

Not nice at all...Bring back Shiphams chicken paste!!!

