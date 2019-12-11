By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lyles Golden Syrup 454G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lyles Golden Syrup 454G
£ 1.35
£0.30/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup
  • For quick and simple recipes visit www.lylesgoldensyrup.com
  • Enjoy a little taste of yesterday today with Lyle's Golden Syrup®. Its unmistakable flavour is delicious on porridge and pancakes and great in flapjacks, sticky puds, cakes and cookies.
  • Lyle's Golden Syrup® is surprisingly tasty in savoury dishes too.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Sugars Refiners Tate & Lyle Sugars London

  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

We recommend you use within 3 months of opening.Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Tate and Lyle Sugars.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied or simply need some help/advice place contact us via www.lylesgoldensyrup.com or write to:
  • Freepost Tate and Lyle Sugars.
  • (No Postage Required)

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1380kJ 325kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 80.5g
of which sugars 80.5g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.83g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Lyles Black Treacle 454G

£ 1.35
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco Light Soft Brown Sugar 500G

£ 1.30
£2.60/kg

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here