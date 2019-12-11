Lyles Golden Syrup 454G
Product Description
- Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup
- For quick and simple recipes visit www.lylesgoldensyrup.com
- Enjoy a little taste of yesterday today with Lyle's Golden Syrup®. Its unmistakable flavour is delicious on porridge and pancakes and great in flapjacks, sticky puds, cakes and cookies.
- Lyle's Golden Syrup® is surprisingly tasty in savoury dishes too.
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Sugars Refiners Tate & Lyle Sugars London
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 454g
- Free From: Gluten
We recommend you use within 3 months of opening.Best Before End: See Lid
Produced in the UK
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Can. Recyclable
- Freepost Tate and Lyle Sugars.
- If you are not entirely satisfied or simply need some help/advice place contact us via www.lylesgoldensyrup.com or write to:
- Freepost Tate and Lyle Sugars.
- (No Postage Required)
454g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1380kJ 325kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|80.5g
|of which sugars
|80.5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.83g
