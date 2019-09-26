Tesco Lemon Curd 411G

do not waste your money
revolting Cheap weird colour ,sweet sickly , no lemon taste ,definitely NOT real lemon cured
Fake lemon curd containing palm oil!
I bought this product and it did not occur to me to check the ingredients because there is no earthy reason to put palm oil in lemon curd. I am really disappointed. It tastes fake, and that's because it is fake. Although it costs a lot more, Mackays is better value for money because it contains real eggs and real butter - and you can taste the difference.
Grainy
texture was grainy much too sweet, wouldnt buy again
Like the 80s, but in a jar
I can't remember why we bought Lemon Curd, nostalgia probably. Anyway, it was nice. Lemony, curdy, what more could you want. Can't eat too much of it, because I don't have the metabolism of an 8 ear old anymore
No better lemon curd
Absolutely love this lemon curd, it's not tangy like some others, it's best with toasted veda with melted butter and lemon curd.
the best i have tried
makes the best lemon drizzle cake
different
I used to love this lemon curd, it has been changed and not the same anymore. Disappointed.