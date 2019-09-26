By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Curd 411G

3.5(7)
Tesco Lemon Curd 411G
£ 0.65
£0.16/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  Energy201kJ 48kcal
    2%
  Fat0.9g
    1%
  Saturates0.3g
    2%
  Sugars7.8g
    9%
  Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1339kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon curd.
  • Tesco Lemon Curd CLASSIC RECIPE Made with lemons for vibrancy and zing
  • CLASSIC RECIPE Made with lemons for vibrancy and zing
  • Pack size: 411g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (8%), Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Dried Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Lemon Oil, Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 27 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

411g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1339kJ / 317kcal201kJ / 48kcal
Fat6.1g0.9g
Saturates2.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate64.4g9.7g
Sugars52.0g7.8g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

do not waste your money

4 stars

revolting Cheap weird colour ,sweet sickly , no lemon taste ,definitely NOT real lemon cured

Fake lemon curd containing palm oil!

1 stars

I bought this product and it did not occur to me to check the ingredients because there is no earthy reason to put palm oil in lemon curd. I am really disappointed. It tastes fake, and that's because it is fake. Although it costs a lot more, Mackays is better value for money because it contains real eggs and real butter - and you can taste the difference.

Grainy

2 stars

texture was grainy much too sweet, wouldnt buy again

Like the 80s, but in a jar

5 stars

I can't remember why we bought Lemon Curd, nostalgia probably. Anyway, it was nice. Lemony, curdy, what more could you want. Can't eat too much of it, because I don't have the metabolism of an 8 ear old anymore

No better lemon curd

5 stars

Absolutely love this lemon curd, it's not tangy like some others, it's best with toasted veda with melted butter and lemon curd.

the best i have tried

5 stars

makes the best lemon drizzle cake

different

3 stars

I used to love this lemon curd, it has been changed and not the same anymore. Disappointed.

