Tesco Pure Set Honey 454G

not tasty enough
sadly lacking in flavour
Tasteless
I must have a bad batch but this honey is tasteless!
Best on the market.
Beautiful! Set honey, but soft enough to spread, and certainly the best value for money one could find.
The bees were certainly busy when they produced this honey it has tremendous flavour and perfect taste.excellent value.
Have been using this product for over two years and it has never failed to delight with my morning toast.
tasty on toast
Delicious
My husband has a jar a week and loves it.. it’s a good price, delicious and rich..No complaints here
I prefer set honey to runny honey so this is a good product for me
I use this on my porridge every morning
Great spread on buttered toast for breakfast.
Very good price.DevonJean
Good value
Use this every day. Good product at a very reasonable price.