Tesco Pure Set Honey 454G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Pure Set Honey 454G
£ 1.35
£0.30/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Set Honey
  • SILKY SMOOTH Chilled and churned for a smooth, spreadable texture Our honey supplier specially selects honey from all over the world to produce a pure and natural blend that is consistent in flavour, colour, aroma and texture all year round.
  SILKY SMOOTH Chilled and churned for a smooth, spreadable texture
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate

Produce of

Produce of non-EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tablespoon (15g)
Energy1386kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.10g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

not tasty enough

3 stars

sadly lacking in flavour

Tasteless

2 stars

I must have a bad batch but this honey is tasteless!

Best on the market.

5 stars

Beautiful! Set honey, but soft enough to spread, and certainly the best value for money one could find.

The bees were certainly busy when they produced this honey it has tremendous flavour and perfect taste.excellent value.

5 stars

Have been using this product for over two years and it has never failed to delight with my morning toast.

tasty on toast

5 stars

tasty on toast

Delicious

5 stars

My husband has a jar a week and loves it.. it’s a good price, delicious and rich..No complaints here

I prefer set honey to runny honey so this is a good product for me

5 stars

I use this on my porridge every morning

Great spread on buttered toast for breakfast.

5 stars

Very good price.DevonJean

Good value

5 stars

Use this every day. Good product at a very reasonable price.

