Tesco Clear Honey 454G
£ 1.35
£0.30/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Honey.
  • NATURALLY SWEET Made naturally from flower nectar collected by honey bees Our honey supplier specially selects honey from all over the world to produce a pure and natural blend that is consistent in flavour, colour, aroma and texture all year round.
  • NATURALLY SWEET Made naturally from flower nectar collected by honey bees
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Storage

Do not refrigerate. Store at room temperature. Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the jar in warm water.

Produce of

Produce of non-EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1386kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

18 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Is this pure honey? I always buy it but read in t

1 stars

Is this pure honey? I always buy it but read in the daily papers this week that it was made from corn syrup and it was going to be taken off the shelves!

Scandlous

1 stars

get this rubbish off the shelves

Is this honey or corn syrup?

1 stars

Tastes like corn syrup. No honey flavour whatsoever.

Does honey contain rice or is it pure honey

2 stars

Does honey contain rice in any of honey products

Okay for Cooking but not great on flavour

2 stars

blended honey which tastes very syrupy and not much flavour. Okay for cooking.

good everyday honey perfect with porridge

4 stars

Hav e been buying this for a few years and no complaints

Honey is honey

5 stars

I bought Tesco clear honey because it was good value for money....but tastes heavenly....the way honey should...I add it to sweeten herbal teas and add it to my Greek style yoghurt ....or when my throat is sore a spoonful of honey ,this honey is lovely and sweet ...it's a winner for me....

Tesco's Clear Honey

3 stars

This is a very cheap large jar of honey it's okay but you only get what you pay for taste also a bit like treacle not a very strong honey flavour.... hey ho! It does for what you need I use mine on cerial in mornings

Good clear honey taste.

5 stars

Have been buying it for at least 15 years. Always go back to its fresh taste. Fair price too.

Clear as day

5 stars

Excellent buy 454G At a very nice price. Taste jolly good too. and looks as good as it tastes. Not a cloud in sight.

1-10 of 18 reviews

