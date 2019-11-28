Tesco Clear Honey 454G

Is this pure honey? I always buy it but read in t
Is this pure honey? I always buy it but read in the daily papers this week that it was made from corn syrup and it was going to be taken off the shelves!
Scandlous
get this rubbish off the shelves
Is this honey or corn syrup?
Tastes like corn syrup. No honey flavour whatsoever.
Does honey contain rice or is it pure honey
Does honey contain rice in any of honey products
Okay for Cooking but not great on flavour
blended honey which tastes very syrupy and not much flavour. Okay for cooking.
good everyday honey perfect with porridge
Hav e been buying this for a few years and no complaints
Honey is honey
I bought Tesco clear honey because it was good value for money....but tastes heavenly....the way honey should...I add it to sweeten herbal teas and add it to my Greek style yoghurt ....or when my throat is sore a spoonful of honey ,this honey is lovely and sweet ...it's a winner for me....
Tesco's Clear Honey
This is a very cheap large jar of honey it's okay but you only get what you pay for taste also a bit like treacle not a very strong honey flavour.... hey ho! It does for what you need I use mine on cerial in mornings
Good clear honey taste.
Have been buying it for at least 15 years. Always go back to its fresh taste. Fair price too.
Clear as day
Excellent buy 454G At a very nice price. Taste jolly good too. and looks as good as it tastes. Not a cloud in sight.