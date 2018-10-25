By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mamade Prepared Seville Oranges Thin Cut 850G
Product Description

  • Ma Made Thin Cut Seville Oranges
  • Just add sugar and water
  • 6 lbs of delicious homemade marmalade in just 30 minutes
  • Pack size: 850g

Information

Ingredients

Prepared Seville Bitter Oranges (75%), Water, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin

Storage

Best Before End: See End of Can

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Note:
  • Small white specks may be seen in the contents of this can, these are natural deposits of Seville Bitter Oranges and will dissolve on boiling.
  • 1. Empty contents into a large 8pt (4.5 ltrs) saucepan. Add 3/4 pint (425ml) of water using the measure mark on the side of can.
  • 2. Stir in 4lbs of sugar (1.8kg). Bring to the boil stirring continuously with a wooden spoon.
  • 3. Reduce heat, maintain boil for further 15 mins, stir occasionally. Add a knob of butter during boiling to disperse foam.
  • 4. Test for setting - remove from heat, put 1/2 teaspoon of marmalade onto cold saucer and put in a cool place. Test after 2 minutes by drawing a finger over the surface. If it wrinkles, setting point has been reached. If not, reboil for a few minutes. Test again.
  • 5. Stand for further 2-3 minutes before pouring into warmed jars. If peel floats, stir contents of each jar.
  • 6. Cover each jar with screw cap, parchment or film.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group.,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Net Contents

850g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1158 kJ272 kcal
Fat Trace
of which saturates Trace
Carbohydrate 67.9 g
of which sugars 66.2 g
Protein 0.2 g
Salt Trace
As made up by instructions provided-

A very good standby.

4 stars

Mamade is the fallback when you have no seville oranges, and is a reasonable alternative - though sweeter. The thick cut is my favourite. However, if only thincut is available I add thin sliced citrus peel pre simmered until tender and use the juice with the water to be added. I also put in a teaspoonful of powdered ginger and a good slosh of lemon juice which gives it more tang. Beet sugar is not as good as cane sugar because the marmalade seems to discolour very quickly. It is ready after 15 minutes if you get a good rolling boil on it.

