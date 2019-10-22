By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Roses Lemon & Lime Marmalade 454G

5(2)Write a review
Roses Lemon & Lime Marmalade 454G
£ 1.90
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • Lemon & Lime Fine Cut Marmalade
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Concentrated Lime Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid: Citric Acid, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Lime Oil, Colours: Lutein, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lemon Oil, Prepared with 20g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 65g per 100g

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.For Best Before End See Lid.

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as Sold:
Energy 1108kJ/261kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 65g
of which sugars 53g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.24g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just the best

5 stars

Just the best

tasty

5 stars

tasty. something different

Usually bought next

Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G

£ 2.50
£0.68/100g

Tesco Lemon Curd 411G

£ 0.65
£0.16/100g

Tesco Finest Zesty Lemon Curd 320G

£ 1.90
£0.59/100g

Hartleys Best Strawberry Seedless Jam 340G

£ 1.25
£0.37/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here