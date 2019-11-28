By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thick Cut Orange Marmalade 454G

4.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Thick Cut Orange Marmalade 454G
£ 0.60
£0.13/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy168kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1122kJ / 264kcal

Product Description

  • Thick cut orange shred marmalade.
  • WITH SPANISH ORANGES Made with coarser cut rind for bittersweet bite
  • WITH SPANISH ORANGES With coarser cut rind for bittersweet bite
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Citric Acid, Orange Juice From Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Orange Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Orange Peel Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy1122kJ / 264kcal168kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate65.0g9.7g
Sugars49.0g7.4g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

So tasty !!

5 stars

Amazing taste, just love this, prefer this to Frank Coopers. Shame it's not always in stock at my local Tesco's... it's great value so guess it fly's off the shelves!!

of all the tesco preserves, which are good value,t

5 stars

of all the tesco preserves, which are good value,the thick cut orange marmalade is my favorite.

Surprisingly good

5 stars

Not too sweet, with a very pleasant edge of bitterness. Fairly solid consistency and lots of chunks of rind. I found it very similar to Frank Cooper's Oxford Marmalade.

How can this be substitued instead of reduced suga

4 stars

How can this be substitued instead of reduced sugar marmalade please use some common sense yes this product is delicious but not if you are DIABETIC.

Not marmalade!!

1 stars

It will not spread on bread or toast- the peel is so tough as to be uneatable. What on earth was it intended for - not real marmalade for sure. Discontinue it in favour of a more traditionally made product

Rich tasting Marmalade

5 stars

This is my favourite Marmalade. It's thick cut in a rich not too sweet thick consistency. The content of rind to syrup is higher in my opinion than most. The value too is excellent. You got to try it.

Great tasting

4 stars

Has a slight bitter taste which adds to the thick cut peel

Well balanced

5 stars

Perfect balance of sugar and orange sharpness. Lovely chunks of marmalade bits. Best marmalade!! Don't change anything!!!

Chunky

4 stars

Nice thick slices good value

Great value

5 stars

A lovely tasting marmalade!!

