Tesco Thick Cut Orange Marmalade 454G

So tasty !!
Amazing taste, just love this, prefer this to Frank Coopers. Shame it's not always in stock at my local Tesco's... it's great value so guess it fly's off the shelves!!
of all the tesco preserves, which are good value,t
of all the tesco preserves, which are good value,the thick cut orange marmalade is my favorite.
Surprisingly good
Not too sweet, with a very pleasant edge of bitterness. Fairly solid consistency and lots of chunks of rind. I found it very similar to Frank Cooper's Oxford Marmalade.
How can this be substitued instead of reduced suga
How can this be substitued instead of reduced sugar marmalade please use some common sense yes this product is delicious but not if you are DIABETIC.
Not marmalade!!
It will not spread on bread or toast- the peel is so tough as to be uneatable. What on earth was it intended for - not real marmalade for sure. Discontinue it in favour of a more traditionally made product
Rich tasting Marmalade
This is my favourite Marmalade. It's thick cut in a rich not too sweet thick consistency. The content of rind to syrup is higher in my opinion than most. The value too is excellent. You got to try it.
Great tasting
Has a slight bitter taste which adds to the thick cut peel
Well balanced
Perfect balance of sugar and orange sharpness. Lovely chunks of marmalade bits. Best marmalade!! Don't change anything!!!
Chunky
Nice thick slices good value
Great value
A lovely tasting marmalade!!