Tesco Fine Cut Orange Marmalade 454G

Tesco Fine Cut Orange Marmalade 454G
£ 0.60
£0.13/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy171kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Fine cut orange shred marmalade.
  • Tesco fine cut orange shred marmalade WITH SPANISH ORANGES Made with zesty peel for contrast in every bite
  • WITH SPANISH ORANGES Made with zesty peel for contrast in every bite
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Orange Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1137kJ / 268kcal171kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate66.5g10.0g
Sugars58.4g8.8g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

17 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Far too sweet and practically shredless

1 stars

There is barely any peel and it is sickly sweet with no orangey tang. Just tastes of sugar. Kids will probably like it but not for me at all.

Tescos Fine Cut Marmalade is really worth buying.

5 stars

Tescos own Brand of Marmalade tastes great will keep buying it from now on ,and its a good price.

Tasty marmalade

5 stars

This is a Tesco value range marmalade but my husband prefers this to other brands. It is an excellent product and extremely well priced

Tasted good

4 stars

Usually buy three fruit marmalade. Have not been able to purchase this on line for a while . So, decided to try fine cut orange marmalade. Was not disappointed.

Have it every day

5 stars

My family love it especialy on toast

Very tasty and very reasonably priced.

4 stars

I bought this two weeks ago and have enjoyed it. My favourite snack is cheese and marmalade sandwiches. Very tasty!

Very tasty

4 stars

I buy this quite often as a change. Good value

Super tasty marmalade!

5 stars

This is a great tasting marmalade on toast or in porridge oats ! I love it !

great purchase

5 stars

this is a great marmalade and is a lot better than most of the other marmalades

Good thick marmalade

5 stars

I have always bought this marmalade as it taste good the auality is good for the price you pay.

