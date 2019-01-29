Tesco Fine Cut Orange Marmalade 454G

Far too sweet and practically shredless
There is barely any peel and it is sickly sweet with no orangey tang. Just tastes of sugar. Kids will probably like it but not for me at all.
Tescos Fine Cut Marmalade is really worth buying.
Tescos own Brand of Marmalade tastes great will keep buying it from now on ,and its a good price.
Tasty marmalade
This is a Tesco value range marmalade but my husband prefers this to other brands. It is an excellent product and extremely well priced
Tasted good
Usually buy three fruit marmalade. Have not been able to purchase this on line for a while . So, decided to try fine cut orange marmalade. Was not disappointed.
Have it every day
My family love it especialy on toast
Very tasty and very reasonably priced.
I bought this two weeks ago and have enjoyed it. My favourite snack is cheese and marmalade sandwiches. Very tasty!
Very tasty
I buy this quite often as a change. Good value
Super tasty marmalade!
This is a great tasting marmalade on toast or in porridge oats ! I love it !
great purchase
this is a great marmalade and is a lot better than most of the other marmalades
Good thick marmalade
I have always bought this marmalade as it taste good the auality is good for the price you pay.