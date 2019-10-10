By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Jam 454G

4.5(17)
Tesco Strawberry Jam 454G
£ 0.75
£0.17/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy158kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry jam.
  • Tesco strawberry jam CLASSIC RECIPE Made with fruit harvested at its peak for a ripe, juicy flavour
  Pack size: 454g
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry, Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy1052kJ / 248kcal158kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate61.1g9.2g
Sugars45.9g6.9g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

17 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

great on toast!

5 stars

great on toast!

Not one Strawberry in it. I like to see a few piec

3 stars

Not one Strawberry in it. I like to see a few pieces of fruit inside the jar!

Slightly tarter than the more expensive brands but

4 stars

Slightly tarter than the more expensive brands but tastes great and is very good value for money.

Really tasty

4 stars

I tried it I liked it so I buy it

I find Tesco strawberry jam just as good as brande

5 stars

I find Tesco strawberry jam just as good as branded name jams, better value for money.

Super Yummy

5 stars

Sweet, sticky strawberry jam. Great value for money. Taste just a good as a named brand if not better

I like it

5 stars

I know I am diabetic but the jams sold as suitable for diabetics are a waste of money

Nice jam.

5 stars

Nice jam.

Never had so many strawberries in one pot.great price

5 stars

Never had so many strawberries in one pot.great price

Kids love it

5 stars

I always buy this brand of jam. It's my kids favourite.

