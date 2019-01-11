By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pizza Express House Light Salad Dressing 235Ml

5(1)Write a review
Pizza Express House Light Salad Dressing 235Ml
£ 2.00
£0.85/100ml

Product Description

  • Reduced fat olive oil (28%) and herb dressing 30% less fat compared to our standard House dressing.
  • Our famous olive oil & herb light dressing served in our restaurants daily
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Olive Oil (28%), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Barley Malt Vinegar, Molasses, Dried Oregano, Dried Parsley, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Concentrated Tamarind Extract, Dried Ginger, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Once opened, pop the bottle in the fridge and enjoy within 6 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving as ingredients may naturally separate.
  • Our famous House Light dressing, the perfect partner to fresh and vibrant salads at home.

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Industrial Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  Get In Touch
  We'd love to hear your feedback on this dressing so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to:
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Industrial Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Best Before date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100ml
Energy 1230kJ
-298kcal
Fat 30.3g
of which saturates 4.2g
Carbohydrate 5.2g
of which sugars 4.6g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 2.2g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing taste

5 stars

Best salad dressing I've had so far.

