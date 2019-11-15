By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apricot Jam 454G

4(6)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.17/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy161kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Apricot jam.
  • Tesco apricot jam CLASSIC RECIPE Made with fruit harvested at its peak for a ripe, juicy flavour
  • CLASSIC RECIPE Made with fruit harvested at its peak for a ripe, juicy flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot, Sugar, Apricot Purée, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy1074kJ / 253kcal161kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate62.4g9.4g
Sugars50.1g7.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

unimpressed

2 stars

What apricot? As far as I'm concerned it could be any mixed fruit jam with orange colouring. Not unpleasant, just bland and uninspiring.

Delicious

4 stars

Flavour is just what I like on my toast in a morning

Very fruity taste

4 stars

I wanted a jam to go with peanut butter on toast and this is perfect. Very fruity and not too sweet. It spreads smoothly. I have also used it between two sponge cakes with a little buttercream which was a great success.

Really nice not too sweet and no bits

5 stars

Really nice not too sweet and no bits

Excellent value

5 stars

Lovely jam won't buy any other

It’s not smooth

3 stars

It’s not smooth as you’d expect, still some bits to it

