Tesco Apricot Jam 454G

unimpressed
What apricot? As far as I'm concerned it could be any mixed fruit jam with orange colouring. Not unpleasant, just bland and uninspiring.
Delicious
Flavour is just what I like on my toast in a morning
Very fruity taste
I wanted a jam to go with peanut butter on toast and this is perfect. Very fruity and not too sweet. It spreads smoothly. I have also used it between two sponge cakes with a little buttercream which was a great success.
Really nice not too sweet and no bits
Excellent value
Lovely jam won't buy any other
It’s not smooth
It’s not smooth as you’d expect, still some bits to it