By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seedless Raspberry Jam 454G

5(10)Write a review
Tesco Seedless Raspberry Jam 454G
£ 0.75
£0.17/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy159kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1059kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Seedless raspberry jam.
  • Tesco Seedless Raspberry Jam CLASSIC RECIPE Made with fruit harvested at its peak for a ripe, juicy flavour
  • CLASSIC RECIPE Made with fruit harvested at its peak for a ripe, juicy flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1059kJ / 249kcal159kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate61.4g9.2g
Sugars43.9g6.6g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good excellent price and fab taste

5 stars

Very good excellent price and fab taste

Much better than Hartley's. It has more fruit and

4 stars

Much better than Hartley's. It has more fruit and tastes much better. It's cheaper as well.

good value jam

5 stars

Taste good also has a good texture and great price

Super tasty jam!

5 stars

Love this juicy tasty jam! Excellent value for money Beats other higher priced jams !

Perfect cannot stand seeded jam

5 stars

Fantastic treat as had with scones and cream

Great price

5 stars

I bought this jam as my grandson was coming to visit from Winchester He was only here fir 4 days and much I I love him I watch my pennies so didn’t want to pay fur the dance named brands as neither me but my husband are fans of jam or so I imagined I tried this in toast and lived it The jam us now a regular item on my shopping

Perfect

5 stars

Tasty and good value for money

It is exactly what it says, definitely seedless. The jam tastes very nice and the price is very reasonable.

5 stars

Usually use the jam when I make a Victoria sandwich.

Delicious

5 stars

I bought this for the first time a while ago, and now keep it regularly - excellent quality.

Raspberry jam

5 stars

I love TESCO seedless raspberry jam it's got so much taste

Usually bought next

Tesco Fine Cut Orange Marmalade 454G

£ 0.60
£0.13/100g

Tesco Lemon Curd 411G

£ 0.65
£0.16/100g

Tesco Shredless Orange Marmalade 454G

£ 0.60
£0.13/100g

Tesco Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

£ 1.80
£0.53/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here