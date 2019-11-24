Tesco Chicken Curry 400G

STOCKWELL & CO TOTAL YUCK SICK
NOW IS SORRY, THIS PRODUCT IS CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE GRRRRR I HAVE BEEN TRY STOCKWELL & CO THIS TOTAL YUCK SICK. WE WANT VOTE GET THIS BACK ON STOCK OR QUID TESCO...
disgusting
chicken tough and dry and revolting taste in the sause
great midweek curry
excellent spicy curry, probably a 'medium' in terms of heat. good proportion of chicken. Easy to heat in the microwave and makes a great midweek meal. Stocking up on these !
No flavour
I bought this because I recently gave up dairy products and all mild Indian ready meals contain dairy. A lot more favouring needs to be added but otherwise it's okay for the price.
really tasty
I have bought this item quite a few times its great with Jacket potatoes or rice for a quick easy meal its tasty with plenty of chicken pieces in it . will be buying it again very soon
Really good
Excellent for a tinned product