Tesco Chicken Curry 400G

Write a review
Tesco Chicken Curry 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy749kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 375kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a mild curry sauce.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Succulent chicken breast cooked with traditional spices
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (40%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Tomato Purée, Water, Onion, Chopped Tomatoes In Juice, Onion Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Cumin Seed, Red Chilli, Carrot, Mushroom, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) 1½ mins (900W), Stir then heat on full power for 1 min (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy375kJ / 90kcal749kJ / 179kcal
Fat3.7g7.4g
Saturates0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate1.8g3.6g
Sugars0.5g1.0g
Fibre2.5g5.0g
Protein11.0g22.0g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

STOCKWELL & CO TOTAL YUCK SICK

5 stars

NOW IS SORRY, THIS PRODUCT IS CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE GRRRRR I HAVE BEEN TRY STOCKWELL & CO THIS TOTAL YUCK SICK. WE WANT VOTE GET THIS BACK ON STOCK OR QUID TESCO...

disgusting

1 stars

chicken tough and dry and revolting taste in the sause

great midweek curry

4 stars

excellent spicy curry, probably a 'medium' in terms of heat. good proportion of chicken. Easy to heat in the microwave and makes a great midweek meal. Stocking up on these !

No flavour

2 stars

I bought this because I recently gave up dairy products and all mild Indian ready meals contain dairy. A lot more favouring needs to be added but otherwise it's okay for the price.

really tasty

5 stars

I have bought this item quite a few times its great with Jacket potatoes or rice for a quick easy meal its tasty with plenty of chicken pieces in it . will be buying it again very soon

Really good

5 stars

Excellent for a tinned product

