Tesco Chilli Con Carne 400G

Tesco Chilli Con Carne 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy827kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 414kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef and red kidney beans in a spicy tomato sauce.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO Minced beef and kidney beans in a Mexican inspired spice blend
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Tomato Purée, Red Kidney Beans (17%), Tomato (17%), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Tomato Juice, Dried Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Powder, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins /900W 2½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) 1½ minutes (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy414kJ / 99kcal827kJ / 198kcal
Fat4.0g8.0g
Saturates1.3g2.6g
Carbohydrate6.4g12.8g
Sugars2.4g4.8g
Fibre4.3g8.6g
Protein7.2g14.4g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Delicious

5 stars

Very flavoursome with a good kick!

It was good quality and ideal for my husband to re

4 stars

It was good quality and ideal for my husband to re-heat when I have to go out for the day. There were other similar meals available but I could not find them

good

4 stars

tastes fine

This substitute scores with me.

4 stars

I usually have Tesco one but they must have been out of stock so they sent this one. Its more spicy and thicker real nice and now its my favourite. Lovely chilli con carne. It has the white label.

ideal meal in a tin

5 stars

Its ideal for putting on a jacket potato for a lunch time meal. It is very tasty

TASTY AND QUICK.

4 stars

Open the can, heat and eat with ready cooked rice lovely. Just enough heat.

Great Chilli

5 stars

I always keep a couple of spare tins for days when I don't have time to cook. I'm an expert on chilli and this is the best, no bits of fat and gristle like a lot of brands, nice and spicy without being too hot (the hot version is HOT!)

