Tesco Chilli Con Carne 400G

Delicious
Very flavoursome with a good kick!
It was good quality and ideal for my husband to re
It was good quality and ideal for my husband to re-heat when I have to go out for the day. There were other similar meals available but I could not find them
good
tastes fine
This substitute scores with me.
I usually have Tesco one but they must have been out of stock so they sent this one. Its more spicy and thicker real nice and now its my favourite. Lovely chilli con carne. It has the white label.
ideal meal in a tin
Its ideal for putting on a jacket potato for a lunch time meal. It is very tasty
TASTY AND QUICK.
Open the can, heat and eat with ready cooked rice lovely. Just enough heat.
Great Chilli
I always keep a couple of spare tins for days when I don't have time to cook. I'm an expert on chilli and this is the best, no bits of fat and gristle like a lot of brands, nice and spicy without being too hot (the hot version is HOT!)