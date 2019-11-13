By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Irish Stew 400G

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Irish Stew 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy822kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 411kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • A mutton and vegetable stew.
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Tender mutton cooked in a rich, meaty gravy with chunky vegetables
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Tender mutton cooked in a rich, meaty gravy with chunky vegetables
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (34%), Mutton (30%), Water, Lamb Stock [Water, Lamb, Maltodextrin, Salt, Glucose, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Concentrates [Garlic, Carrot, Onion, Celery, Tomato, Leek], Herb and Spice Oils [Nutmeg, Laurel, Tarragon, Black Pepper, Thyme]], Vegetable Stock [Water, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Salt, Black Pepper], Cornflour, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pearl Barley, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, White Pepper. Vegetables in variable proportions: Carrot, Potato, Onion, Marrowfat Peas.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten, wheat and celery.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 4 mins, 900W 3 mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W), 1 minute (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy411kJ / 98kcal822kJ / 197kcal
Fat5.1g10.2g
Saturates2.4g4.8g
Carbohydrate5.7g11.4g
Sugars1.3g2.6g
Fibre1.0g2.0g
Protein6.9g13.8g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Mum used to love this.

1 stars

My elderly mum used to love this. Now she struggles to eat it as she says, it's got no taste in it. She adds lots of salt to it. I'm a veggie so can't taste it to see the difference, but I can tell by looking at it how much less there is in it to what there used to be. Also it used to smell lovely, now there isn't much smell to it at all.

YUK

1 stars

Full of fat

not recommended

1 stars

My tin was full of fat, The "meat" was slimy and fatty. Would not help my cholesterol

Good taste and good contents.

5 stars

My husband loves this and will often have it for lunch as a change from soup or sandwiches. Nicely made with a mixture of veg and meat. It is a must in my store cupboard.

disgusting

1 stars

This the worst Irish stew I have ever had !!! It was bland and tasteless, a bit like having brown water for a soup with lumps in it.

was nice now double in fat

1 stars

was really nice & healthy until November 2018 when they changed the recipe and over doubled fat & saturated content

Disappointing

2 stars

This product is now watered down having been relabelled. More vegetables and less meat.

Now with more than double the fat content!

1 stars

I have been eating this product for sometime as it provided a tasty relatively low fat meal at 3.8g of fat with 2.0g of saturated fat per 200g serving. The recipe has now been changed and this stew now contains 10.2g of fat with 4.8g of saturated fat per 200g serving. That is almost a trebling of fat content. An excellent example of how Tesco is lowering the quality of its own brand foods. Please return to the old healthier recipe. I will not be purchasing this in future.

Good ingredients

5 stars

This is a nice soup nice and big chunks

it is addictive once tried you cant get enough

5 stars

simply the best

Usually bought next

Tesco Beef Casserole 400G

£ 1.50
£3.75/kg

Tesco Stewed Steak 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Minced Beef With Onion 392G

£ 1.50
£3.83/kg

Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G

£ 0.65
£1.89/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here