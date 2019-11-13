Tesco Irish Stew 400G

Mum used to love this.
My elderly mum used to love this. Now she struggles to eat it as she says, it's got no taste in it. She adds lots of salt to it. I'm a veggie so can't taste it to see the difference, but I can tell by looking at it how much less there is in it to what there used to be. Also it used to smell lovely, now there isn't much smell to it at all.
YUK
Full of fat
not recommended
My tin was full of fat, The "meat" was slimy and fatty. Would not help my cholesterol
Good taste and good contents.
My husband loves this and will often have it for lunch as a change from soup or sandwiches. Nicely made with a mixture of veg and meat. It is a must in my store cupboard.
disgusting
This the worst Irish stew I have ever had !!! It was bland and tasteless, a bit like having brown water for a soup with lumps in it.
was nice now double in fat
was really nice & healthy until November 2018 when they changed the recipe and over doubled fat & saturated content
Disappointing
This product is now watered down having been relabelled. More vegetables and less meat.
Now with more than double the fat content!
I have been eating this product for sometime as it provided a tasty relatively low fat meal at 3.8g of fat with 2.0g of saturated fat per 200g serving. The recipe has now been changed and this stew now contains 10.2g of fat with 4.8g of saturated fat per 200g serving. That is almost a trebling of fat content. An excellent example of how Tesco is lowering the quality of its own brand foods. Please return to the old healthier recipe. I will not be purchasing this in future.
Good ingredients
This is a nice soup nice and big chunks
it is addictive once tried you cant get enough
simply the best