Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Pleasant taste, not a massive hangover maker!
Undrinkable
Very unpleasant. After a few sips I poured the rest down the sink. I like a dry wine but this was beyond dry - just nasty.
wine
very well priced easy drinking wine that we all enjoyed over the XMAS PERIOD
Not too sure about this
I normally love this Pinot Grigio, but the jury is out on this latest batch. It seems a bit sharp for my taste, but I've only had a couple of glasses so far. Probably will get a better idea after I've tried out a couple of bottles with different foods.
Super smooth
An easy drinking Pinot with simple, smooth flavours on the palate. If you like an anytime wine that goes with all dishes as well as on it's own this is the one for you.
Easy and refreshing
Nice simple Pinot, full of flavour, i liked this wine.
Disgusting - practically undrinkable
Bought this as an alternative to the extremely pleasant Tesco Simply Pinot Grigio which was out of stock, and what a shock! I don't know if it's this vintage or just a bad batch but this is deffinitely bad wine - not just not to my taste, but genuinely nasty. Unopened bottles will be returned.
Fabulous allrounder
Incredibly Reisling-like and dry, this PiGri is favourably priced so hopefully its fame will spread. Full and fresh tasting goes with everything or nothing and at any time.
The one which converted me to Pinot Grigio!
As a confirmed Sauvignon Blanc girl I was hugely surprised by how much I loved this wine. I often find Pinot Grigio a bit too light and fruity. This one is smooth and absolutely delicious! Now a firm favourite.
Refreshing and good flavours
Like this a lot and it is lovely to drink on its own but also very good with light meals.