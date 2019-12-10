By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl

  • Energy355kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Trentino DOC Pinot Grigio. Produce of Italy.
  • From grapes grown on the hills of Trentino, in northern Italy, where altitude and extra time on the vine bring enhanced complexity and provide dry, delicate flavours of red apple, ripe pears and honey blossom. This white couples perfectly with grilled fish or a crisp salad. Store in cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Straw yellow colour. Pleasant, intense and persistent nose, distinctly floral. Dry, wonderfully crisp palate, with great character and elegance

Region of Origin

Trentino-Alto Adige

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

C.V S.C.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The winemaking method for white wine is used and the must is obtained by soft pressing in order to prevent the natural copper colour being extracted from the skins. Fermentation is carried out with the use of selected yeasts and at controlled temperature (18 °C). It is subsequently finished in stainless steel tanks followed by stabilisation and sterile cold bottling.

History

  • Pinot Grigio variety was introduced into Trentino by the Agricultural Institute of San Michele all'Adige at the beginning of the 20th century, in order to increase the presence of several grape varieties on this side of the Alps. This variety has been naturalized so successfully in Trentino region, that it has become the “ambassador of Trentino” worldwide.

Regional Information

  • Production area: Trentino region, in specific from the Roverè della Luna alluvial fan and along the whole stretch of the Adige river, as far as the Vallagarina and Valle dei Laghi valleys.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within a year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • This white couples perfectly with grilled fish or a crisp salad.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • C.V. S.C.,
  • Trento,
  • 38123 Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy284kJ / 69kcal355kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Pleasant taste, not a massive hangover maker!

4 stars

Undrinkable

1 stars

Very unpleasant. After a few sips I poured the rest down the sink. I like a dry wine but this was beyond dry - just nasty.

wine

4 stars

very well priced easy drinking wine that we all enjoyed over the XMAS PERIOD

Not too sure about this

3 stars

I normally love this Pinot Grigio, but the jury is out on this latest batch. It seems a bit sharp for my taste, but I've only had a couple of glasses so far. Probably will get a better idea after I've tried out a couple of bottles with different foods.

Super smooth

4 stars

An easy drinking Pinot with simple, smooth flavours on the palate. If you like an anytime wine that goes with all dishes as well as on it's own this is the one for you.

Easy and refreshing

4 stars

Nice simple Pinot, full of flavour, i liked this wine.

Disgusting - practically undrinkable

1 stars

Bought this as an alternative to the extremely pleasant Tesco Simply Pinot Grigio which was out of stock, and what a shock! I don't know if it's this vintage or just a bad batch but this is deffinitely bad wine - not just not to my taste, but genuinely nasty. Unopened bottles will be returned.

Fabulous allrounder

5 stars

Incredibly Reisling-like and dry, this PiGri is favourably priced so hopefully its fame will spread. Full and fresh tasting goes with everything or nothing and at any time.

The one which converted me to Pinot Grigio!

5 stars

As a confirmed Sauvignon Blanc girl I was hugely surprised by how much I loved this wine. I often find Pinot Grigio a bit too light and fruity. This one is smooth and absolutely delicious! Now a firm favourite.

Refreshing and good flavours

4 stars

Like this a lot and it is lovely to drink on its own but also very good with light meals.

