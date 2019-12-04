By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cornflakes 750G

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.10/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy492kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1639kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted flakes of corn, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • TOASTY & CRISPY Whole flakes of maize toasted for a light, golden crunch. We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Maize, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1639kJ / 386kcal492kJ / 116kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate85.1g25.5g
Sugars6.6g2.0g
Fibre2.5g0.8g
Protein7.6g2.3g
Salt0.7g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 25 servings.--
As sold--

Favourite item

5 stars

As good as any brand and at half the price!

Better than kellogs

5 stars

Better than kellogs

Great value

4 stars

They're a little thin, I prefer a bit more crunch to my cornflakes. However, the flavour is there and the price is excellent. Well worth the money.

Better than the real thing

5 stars

Great value for money and all our family prefer them over the popular brand name. Well done Tesco!

Kelloggs watch your backs

5 stars

Excellent value for money. Better than the usual value brands from other supermarkets and previous discount brands from Tesco. More light flakes and similar taste to Kelloggs. Lasted me four weeks for only 75p. I've ditched the honey nut version which are twice the price although also delicious.

Poor alternative to Kelloggs

2 stars

Tried these when they were supplied as a substitute. Different taste from Kelloggs cornflakes. As Kelloggs have been removed from Tesco range I will buy elsewhere as I won't be buying these.

No need to buy expensive ones.

5 stars

Usually bought expensive ones but not anymore if I've chance to get these.

Taste great

5 stars

Brought this as a good price than the other well know brands and find these just as good

Just as good

5 stars

They are just as good as the well known brand, try them, I loved the old brand but tried tescos , great & they save me money

Cornflakes

5 stars

Just as lovely as the more expensive brand

