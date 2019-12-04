Tesco Cornflakes 750G

Favourite item
As good as any brand and at half the price!
Better than kellogs
Great value
They're a little thin, I prefer a bit more crunch to my cornflakes. However, the flavour is there and the price is excellent. Well worth the money.
Better than the real thing
Great value for money and all our family prefer them over the popular brand name. Well done Tesco!
Kelloggs watch your backs
Excellent value for money. Better than the usual value brands from other supermarkets and previous discount brands from Tesco. More light flakes and similar taste to Kelloggs. Lasted me four weeks for only 75p. I've ditched the honey nut version which are twice the price although also delicious.
Poor alternative to Kelloggs
Tried these when they were supplied as a substitute. Different taste from Kelloggs cornflakes. As Kelloggs have been removed from Tesco range I will buy elsewhere as I won't be buying these.
No need to buy expensive ones.
Usually bought expensive ones but not anymore if I've chance to get these.
Taste great
Brought this as a good price than the other well know brands and find these just as good
Just as good
They are just as good as the well known brand, try them, I loved the old brand but tried tescos , great & they save me money
Cornflakes
Just as lovely as the more expensive brand