Tesco Cornflakes Cereal 500G

Tesco Cornflakes Cereal 500G
£ 0.60
£0.12/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy492kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1639kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted flakes of corn, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • TOASTY & CRISPY Whole flakes of maize toasted for a light, golden crunch. We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Maize, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1639kJ / 386kcal492kJ / 116kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate85.1g25.5g
Sugars6.6g2.0g
Fibre2.5g0.8g
Protein7.6g2.3g
Salt0.7g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 16 servings.--
As sold--

not a good buy.

2 stars

very disappointing. very bland and will not try again

AMAZING

5 stars

Tastes like the real brand. Even better. Even without milk they are seriously good

Quality product with a very affordable price.

5 stars

I honestly find these corn flakes as good as 'the leading brand'. But the price definitely makes them better!

breakfast success for years...

5 stars

I have been buying this for years. My husband loves them. Great value for money. Well done Tesco.

Very tasty!!

5 stars

I eat a lot of Cornflakes..Tesco Cornflakes are just as tasty, crispy and yummy....much cheaper & less bits at the end of the box than a leading name & also less sugar...DEFO A WINNER

Nice and crunchy, great for breakfast.

5 stars

Bought these for a change, so pleased I did as they are very enjoyable.

Just as good as the popular brand.

5 stars

The cornflakes are always good quality, comparable to the popular named brand but a fraction of the price. We eat them like crisps, no need for milk!

Better than famous brand namecereal

5 stars

I buy a pack every 2 weeks, nothing different to taste from more expensive brands.

Who needs kellogs!

5 stars

Brilliant taste and texture ,slightly denser then kellogs but for a 3rd of the price well done tesco for your wide range of affordable food.

