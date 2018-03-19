Lynx Dry Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick 50Ml

Was better before it was white 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th March 2018 The product was alot better years ago when it was coloured(think africa was red) it did not stain clothes and held the smell for longer. It's been a while since you changed it but pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls change it back! Phoenix was best!

B.O be gone! My father now says I am a worthy heir! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 listen here, I am a large fella with a lot of sweat. I mean a lot. In an average day I used normal aerosol Antiperspirant 2-3 times day. But not with this bad boy! I apply once after showering and haven't smelled of BO once since I bought it!

Remain fresh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th July 2017 I would have to say I'm not normally a big fan of lynx products. But on this occasion I am genuinely very please. For starts the roll on style applicator stick is easy to use and well styled. The scent it produces is great not over powering but not so week you can't smell it. When it comes to performance it does what it claims. It keeps you dry and smelling fresh all day even in the hottest 35c temperature we have had. I have had no worries about sweat marks or the product marking clothing. I would have to say this I a must have anti perspirant. That's both subtle and very effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd July 2017 I have really enjoyed using this Anti-Perspirant Deodorant it has a great smell, does not stain clothes and last a long time. It reduces the amount you sweat and keeps me feeling fresh all day and would defiantly keep using this deodorant as it is very effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The great original smell & lasts long 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 Very easy to use and apply, isn't messy at all and does not stain clothes like other anti-perspirants. It has the beautiful old Africa smell which I absolutely love and it does last near around the 48 hours that is stated on the packaging. Would definitely recommend when travelling etc as it's quite small! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh, clean and dry! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 Nice fesh smelling product which helped to keep my armpits dry in most situations. As it is a deo stick, it's slightly harder to apply than regular roll-on....the first stroke ended up in a few stray hairs being stuck to the deo stick! After the first time, it was so easy to apply and the fragrance was fresh and clean. Haven't used lynx africa in well over 15 years, but this product has changed my mind on the lynx range and I might be tempted to go back to using lynx as my main deodorant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deodorant that lasts! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th June 2017 I use Lynx products regularly; shower gel, hair gel, deodorant and shampoo! I had never tried a roll on as always thought they caused stickiness! However, I can honestly say that this product didn't cause this at all and was really good! The scent lasted all day, no stains on clothes and no stickiness! Would definitely recommend as a change from sprays! Another great Lynx product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Stick 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th June 2017 I think this product does what it says, as for lasting 48 hours I wouldn't know because I tend to shower daily. The product doesn't leave the marks on my clothes which is also a bonus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th June 2017 I think its not bad smells good, does the job, last a whole day and my clothes smell good. Can be a bit sticky if armpits not saved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]