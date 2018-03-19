Lynx Dry Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick 50Ml

Was better before it was white
The product was alot better years ago when it was coloured(think africa was red) it did not stain clothes and held the smell for longer. It's been a while since you changed it but pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls change it back! Phoenix was best!
B.O be gone! My father now says I am a worthy heir!
listen here, I am a large fella with a lot of sweat. I mean a lot. In an average day I used normal aerosol Antiperspirant 2-3 times day. But not with this bad boy! I apply once after showering and haven't smelled of BO once since I bought it!
Remain fresh
I would have to say I'm not normally a big fan of lynx products. But on this occasion I am genuinely very please. For starts the roll on style applicator stick is easy to use and well styled. The scent it produces is great not over powering but not so week you can't smell it. When it comes to performance it does what it claims. It keeps you dry and smelling fresh all day even in the hottest 35c temperature we have had. I have had no worries about sweat marks or the product marking clothing. I would have to say this I a must have anti perspirant. That's both subtle and very effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
I have really enjoyed using this Anti-Perspirant Deodorant it has a great smell, does not stain clothes and last a long time. It reduces the amount you sweat and keeps me feeling fresh all day and would defiantly keep using this deodorant as it is very effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The great original smell & lasts long
Very easy to use and apply, isn't messy at all and does not stain clothes like other anti-perspirants. It has the beautiful old Africa smell which I absolutely love and it does last near around the 48 hours that is stated on the packaging. Would definitely recommend when travelling etc as it's quite small! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh, clean and dry!
Nice fesh smelling product which helped to keep my armpits dry in most situations. As it is a deo stick, it's slightly harder to apply than regular roll-on....the first stroke ended up in a few stray hairs being stuck to the deo stick! After the first time, it was so easy to apply and the fragrance was fresh and clean. Haven't used lynx africa in well over 15 years, but this product has changed my mind on the lynx range and I might be tempted to go back to using lynx as my main deodorant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great deodorant that lasts!
I use Lynx products regularly; shower gel, hair gel, deodorant and shampoo! I had never tried a roll on as always thought they caused stickiness! However, I can honestly say that this product didn't cause this at all and was really good! The scent lasted all day, no stains on clothes and no stickiness! Would definitely recommend as a change from sprays! Another great Lynx product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Stick
I think this product does what it says, as for lasting 48 hours I wouldn't know because I tend to shower daily. The product doesn't leave the marks on my clothes which is also a bonus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lynx Africa
I think its not bad smells good, does the job, last a whole day and my clothes smell good. Can be a bit sticky if armpits not saved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Convert to deodrant sticks
The packaging for this deodrant stick is slimline and attractive. It easily sits in a pocket, or man bag and was also kept in the glove compartment of the car. The twist action is indicated by a 'play' symbol on the packaging and has a smooth mechanism. It was pleasing that this action can also be reversed, that is, you can slide the deodrant stick back down once you've used it. Other products don't always do this and it can lead to the stick wearing out before it's time. I am usually a user of spray deodrants but living with an asthma sufferer and a newborn was very much open to trying a roll on. The scent of the roll on was great and lasted a long time, until it didn't. There wasn't a gradual fade - once I had sweated through it, I knew about it! I wouldn't say that was necessarily entirely bad, because I knew to reapply. It might have gone unnoticed by me otherwise, although maybe not by everyone else... It is definitely a product I would keep on hand, it's portable, good looking, effective (though perhaps not as long lasting as one might like) and smells great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]