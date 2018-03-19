By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lynx Dry Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick 50Ml

4(45)Write a review
Lynx Dry Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick 50Ml
£ 2.30
£4.60/100ml
  • Lynx Africa has been our best selling fragrance for over a decade so why not take it one step further? Lynx Africa is now available as an anti-perspirant Stick and provides 48 Hour Fresh Protection and is part of the Lynx male grooming range, with a subtle, refined men's fragrance. An exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, this classic fragrance will give you a real presence.
  • A quick application is all you need for a lasting, great smelling protection. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Male Grooming.
  • For optimum use apply to the underarms after showering and once dry to start your morning and fight off style-threatening bacteria.
  • Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken or irritated skin.
  • Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Stick Deodorant provides up to 48 hours sweat protection, keeping you (and your shirts) feeling fresh, clean and dry no matter where the heat’s coming from.
  • Take it one step further and boost your style and sweat protection with Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml and Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men? Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Adrenaline and Urban Daily Fragrance 100ml.
  • Find your magic with Lynx new male grooming range. Learn more at lynxformen.com
  • Combining African spices and aromas, Lynx Africa is our most popular fragrance
  • A modern, masculine fragrance
  • Apply the anti-perspirant your underarms to feel the difference
  • Sweat protection that lasts for 48 hours
  • Forget About Sweat, Your Style is Non-Negotiable
  • Boost your style and sweat protection with Lynx Africa Body Spray
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Talc, PEG-8 Distearate, Parfum, BHT, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Russian Federation

Warnings

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

45 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Was better before it was white

4 stars

The product was alot better years ago when it was coloured(think africa was red) it did not stain clothes and held the smell for longer. It's been a while since you changed it but pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls change it back! Phoenix was best!

B.O be gone! My father now says I am a worthy heir!

5 stars

listen here, I am a large fella with a lot of sweat. I mean a lot. In an average day I used normal aerosol Antiperspirant 2-3 times day. But not with this bad boy! I apply once after showering and haven't smelled of BO once since I bought it!

Remain fresh

5 stars

I would have to say I'm not normally a big fan of lynx products. But on this occasion I am genuinely very please. For starts the roll on style applicator stick is easy to use and well styled. The scent it produces is great not over powering but not so week you can't smell it. When it comes to performance it does what it claims. It keeps you dry and smelling fresh all day even in the hottest 35c temperature we have had. I have had no worries about sweat marks or the product marking clothing. I would have to say this I a must have anti perspirant. That's both subtle and very effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant

5 stars

I have really enjoyed using this Anti-Perspirant Deodorant it has a great smell, does not stain clothes and last a long time. It reduces the amount you sweat and keeps me feeling fresh all day and would defiantly keep using this deodorant as it is very effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The great original smell & lasts long

4 stars

Very easy to use and apply, isn't messy at all and does not stain clothes like other anti-perspirants. It has the beautiful old Africa smell which I absolutely love and it does last near around the 48 hours that is stated on the packaging. Would definitely recommend when travelling etc as it's quite small! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh, clean and dry!

4 stars

Nice fesh smelling product which helped to keep my armpits dry in most situations. As it is a deo stick, it's slightly harder to apply than regular roll-on....the first stroke ended up in a few stray hairs being stuck to the deo stick! After the first time, it was so easy to apply and the fragrance was fresh and clean. Haven't used lynx africa in well over 15 years, but this product has changed my mind on the lynx range and I might be tempted to go back to using lynx as my main deodorant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deodorant that lasts!

5 stars

I use Lynx products regularly; shower gel, hair gel, deodorant and shampoo! I had never tried a roll on as always thought they caused stickiness! However, I can honestly say that this product didn't cause this at all and was really good! The scent lasted all day, no stains on clothes and no stickiness! Would definitely recommend as a change from sprays! Another great Lynx product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Stick

4 stars

I think this product does what it says, as for lasting 48 hours I wouldn't know because I tend to shower daily. The product doesn't leave the marks on my clothes which is also a bonus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa

4 stars

I think its not bad smells good, does the job, last a whole day and my clothes smell good. Can be a bit sticky if armpits not saved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convert to deodrant sticks

4 stars

The packaging for this deodrant stick is slimline and attractive. It easily sits in a pocket, or man bag and was also kept in the glove compartment of the car. The twist action is indicated by a 'play' symbol on the packaging and has a smooth mechanism. It was pleasing that this action can also be reversed, that is, you can slide the deodrant stick back down once you've used it. Other products don't always do this and it can lead to the stick wearing out before it's time. I am usually a user of spray deodrants but living with an asthma sufferer and a newborn was very much open to trying a roll on. The scent of the roll on was great and lasted a long time, until it didn't. There wasn't a gradual fade - once I had sweated through it, I knew about it! I wouldn't say that was necessarily entirely bad, because I knew to reapply. It might have gone unnoticed by me otherwise, although maybe not by everyone else... It is definitely a product I would keep on hand, it's portable, good looking, effective (though perhaps not as long lasting as one might like) and smells great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Sure Women Invisible Aqua Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

£ 2.75
£6.88/100ml

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Lynx Excite Body Spray Deodorant 150 Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here