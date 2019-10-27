By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Mach 3 Turbo Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack

4.5(85)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Mach 3 Turbo Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack
£ 18.00
£2.25/each
  • The Gillette Mach3 Turbo features blades that cut hair more easily with less tug and pull (vs. Sensor 3). A mega lubrication strip glides over your skin. Ten microfin guards stretch the skin and prepare hair to be cut for a smooth shave. All Mach3 blades fit all Mach3 handles. Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at gillette.co.uk/recycle.
  • Mach3 Turbo has three stronger-than-steel sharper blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3)
  • The open blade architecture is designed for easy rinsing
  • Each razor blade refill is engineered to last up to 15 comfortable shaves
  • A mega lubrication strip glides over your skin
  • All Mach3 blades fit all Mach3 handles
  • Fits with any Mach3 razor handles

Information

Ingredients

PEG-180M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

85 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars



Excellent!

5 stars

I've tried different razors for women so decided to try a mens one and it's the best one so far wouldn't use any other now

Excellent!

5 stars

My dad love this razor, great shave. Great product will definitely recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

It is a bit expensive, but offers a very close and smooth shave.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have tried the new ‘gentleman blade suppliers’ and find that at first they tend to cut me and they seem to get blunt within 3/4 days!!! I have now reverted back to ‘Gillette Mach 3Turbo’ and get great results from cut 1 to cut 17/20 without any problems !!!

Love my Mach 3 turbo!

5 stars

Love my Mach 3 turbo, as a safety razor shaver, I wanted a daily alternative that’s quick , convenient and care free. You can’t beat a safety razor but it isn’t a quick carefree shave! The turbo is perfect for me to just pick up and use, consistent, comfortable, and super quick. The blades cut very close yet don’t irritate. The handle is weighty and solid feeling. Oh and also the blades last around 10 shaves at least.

Excellent!

5 stars

My son has been using the product and said it was extremely good.

Great!

4 stars

close comfortable shave and good value for the money would recommend this razor

Good!

3 stars

I have used Mach 3 for a long time and find them good vlaue for money and a reasonable shave

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic product works really well doesn’t pull your hairs out smooth finish

Excellent!

5 stars

Has been the go to Razor for all and no mater what new fad thing you go to for a while you will always go back to the number ONE

