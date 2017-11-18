We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hardy's Stamp Semillon Sauvignon 75Cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
  • To find out more, join us on: www.hardyswines.com
  • Stamp Sauvignon Blanc Semillon is a light, crisp white wine with lifted citrus and tropical fruit flavours, delicate herbaceous character, and a clean, refreshing finish - perfect with fish or garlic prawns.
  • Hardys has been the UK's no. 1 Australian wine producer for over a decade and their wines have earned over 9,000 awards globally since being founded in 1853.
  • Founder Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. One of the first wines to ever be exported from Australia, the Hardys Stamp range, showcases our winemakers' blending skills both from diverse regions and grape varieties to produce outstanding, delicious wines.
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • This wine is fresh and crisp with lifted lemon, tropical fruit and herbaceous characters

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Thomas Hardy & Sons

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon

Vinification Details

  • Crafted from grapes sourced from South Eastern Australia. This classic blend combines the citrus flavours of Semillon with the gooseberry lift of Sauvignon Blanc. These two varieties are perfect compliments for an easy "drink now" wine style

History

  • Stamp of Australia is one of Hardys' most recognised wine ranges. Released in 1988, the unique labelling features original Australian postage stamps which date back to 1937

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 296kJ/71kcal370kJ/89kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
Deserves a permanent corner of the wine rack.

5 stars

Suits my tastes perfectly. A smooth lightness both with the meal and as an aperitif.

lovely white

5 stars

crisp and refreshing white, a lovely drink at a very good price

Good all rounder

4 stars

Have purchased this before, it is a good wine for any occasion. Mellow with that little punch to enjoy and carry on drinking. Always good to have on hand.

Hardys stamp

4 stars

Very good wine for the price. Can always rely on Hardy's products

A fresh easy drinkable wine

5 stars

A great wine for summer evenings or any occasion - light and fresh - we love it - have ordered it again

Good party white

4 stars

Good to drink on its own and will be a favourite at barbecues etc., goes well with chicken and pasta.

Good Wine

4 stars

Always buy this wine when on special as it is a good crisp wine which is easy on the palate.

Excellent wine

5 stars

Love this wine it wasn't to over powering it was lovely on its own or with food would definetly buy again especially at this price

Especially good value

4 stars

This represents especially good value at the present price. It has a good crisp flavour and will complement any white meat or fish dish. It is also a good wine simply for drinking or with a chedder or similar cheese.

Dry but nice

4 stars

Not having tasted this wine before , my wife and I were impressed with the crispness and taste of the wine, it was a little to dry for our taste however it can be enjoyed either as a drink or with food.

