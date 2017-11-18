Hardy's Stamp Semillon Sauvignon 75Cl

Deserves a permanent corner of the wine rack.
Suits my tastes perfectly. A smooth lightness both with the meal and as an aperitif.
lovely white
crisp and refreshing white, a lovely drink at a very good price
Good all rounder
Have purchased this before, it is a good wine for any occasion. Mellow with that little punch to enjoy and carry on drinking. Always good to have on hand.
Hardys stamp
Very good wine for the price. Can always rely on Hardy's products
A fresh easy drinkable wine
A great wine for summer evenings or any occasion - light and fresh - we love it - have ordered it again
Good party white
Good to drink on its own and will be a favourite at barbecues etc., goes well with chicken and pasta.
Good Wine
Always buy this wine when on special as it is a good crisp wine which is easy on the palate.
Excellent wine
Love this wine it wasn't to over powering it was lovely on its own or with food would definetly buy again especially at this price
Especially good value
This represents especially good value at the present price. It has a good crisp flavour and will complement any white meat or fish dish. It is also a good wine simply for drinking or with a chedder or similar cheese.
Dry but nice
Not having tasted this wine before , my wife and I were impressed with the crispness and taste of the wine, it was a little to dry for our taste however it can be enjoyed either as a drink or with food.