Tesco Ready To Eat Apricots 500G

Stones are inedible
I usually enjoy this product, and buy it frequently - but from the last pack, I was lucky to notice the stone in one fruit before I swallowed it - you need to check more carefully!
really lovely and been buying for months and months
I buy and eat these daily as a good source of fruit that are really tasty and so easy to eat after my evening meal, or as a snack anytime really
Soft and yummy
I bought these recently for a healthy snack. They have a soft consistency and the flavour came through to my vanishing sense of taste. an excellent product.
Soft and delicious
They tend to go a bit sticky soon after opening. Not a problem as we consume them fairly quickly.
Very nice size flavour and texture
The large bag better value than small but a good fastener do you can keep them
Really delicious
I love these lovely sweet, soft apricots for breakfast with porridge.
Lovely and moist. Very tasty.
Buy these regularly to add to my fruit and nut muesli. They make all the difference and I can’t wait for breakfast. Have to stop myself eating a handful when I open the cupboard!
Nice and soft
I always buy these as they are soft and a good price to put on my cereal.