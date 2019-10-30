By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sundora Ready To Eat Apricots 250G

4.5(3)Write a review
Sundora Ready To Eat Apricots 250G
£ 2.80
£11.20/kg

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy241kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 804kJ / 190kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to eat partially rehydrated dried apricots.
  • Source of Fibre Harvested from orchards and sun dried for sweetness
  • Source of Fibre Harvested from orchards and sun dried for sweetness
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Dried Apricots, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and use within 1 week

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy804kJ / 190kcal241kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate42.4g12.7g
Sugars41.0g12.3g
Fibre5.8g1.7g
Protein2.0g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good flavour, very moist

5 stars

I buy these semi-dried apricots every week and eat them as a healthy snack. They are moist and delicious without being too sweet. I prefer this brand to others I have tried. Tip - always re-seal the pack after opening or the fruit dries out.

Great to eat

5 stars

These apricots are great to eat at any time, but I usually add them to my breakfast. Always ready in the cupboard and a good health addition to my diet

fruity

4 stars

bought these a couple of times to use in baking but once i ,d opened the bag i couldnt resist lovely

