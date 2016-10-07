L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Eye Cream 15Ml

I have used this wonderful eye cream for the past
I have used this wonderful eye cream for the past 8 weeks and for me it really DOES work. Baggy eyelids no more. Results improve over time and will be using this product forever now. I have just been looking for a neck cream in this range in the hope it would work miracles on that area just as the eye cream has on my eyes. So pleased with the product and have recommended it to a colleage who will be purchasing this weekend - she told me today my eyelids are not baggy RESULT. Thank you L'oreal.
First impressions are good. I do have a tendency to sensitive skin, and so far so good but from that point of view it's early days so I've not given full marks. After years of using a premium skin care range I questioned the value for money and decided to try products that were a) more easily available and b) more affordable. L'Oreal fits the bill so far and I think I'll try more in the range as and when my previous skincare products run out.
i love this cream has really made my eye area look younger and smoother would defo recommend
This eye cream is easily absorbed and non greasy and it really makes a difference , I am very pleased I bought it
Am very pleased with this eye cream. The fine texture is perfect for around the eye area and is rich without any greasiness
When looking for a cream for the eyes you want something that is not just hype. You want quality at a good price. This is what you get with this product. A great purchase delivered, on-time professionally by tesco.
This product is a must. I have been using this cream for about 10 years now. I know I started to use it before they state I should. But prevention is better than cure. I am fifty on the 1st March and I have no lines around my eyes which is all thanks to this cream. People think I have botox, but I don't