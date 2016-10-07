By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Eye Cream 15Ml

Write a review
Product Description

  • 15ml size
  • Eye Contour Cream
  • Tested under ophthalmological control
  • Age Perfect Re-hydrating Eye Cream helps protect skin against sagging.
  • Over time, skin can lose up to 30% of skin maintaining fibres. The skin dehydrates, the face can sag and dark spots can appear.
  • Enriched with Soya-Ceramide complex, rich in peptides and essential lipids, leaving the skin feeling firmer and plumped with moisture.
  • It replenishes the eye contour area, intensely hydrating and nourishing the skin.
  • The L'Oreal laboratories have developed Age Perfect Re-hydrating Eye Cream with re-cushioning and re-hydrating action formulated for mature skin.
  Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Wipes x25
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Refreshing Toner 200ml
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Day Cream 50ml
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Night Cream 50ml
  • A re-hydrating and anti-sagging eye cream
  • For mature skin
  • Enriched with Soya-Ceramide
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

782169 30, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Cyclohexasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Propylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Stearoxytrimethylsilane, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Myristate, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Jasminum Officinale Extract / Jasmine Flower Extract, PEG-40 Stearate, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Triethanolamine, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Myristyl Alcohol, Propylene Carbonate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydroxypalmitoyl Sphinganine, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Pentylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Methylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 16035 / Red 40, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Mica, (F.I.L B176926/3)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use morning and night on the eyelids and eye contour area. Smooth the cream lightly with your finger tips with a light massage. Repeat the movement until the cream has absorbed.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

15ml

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I have used this wonderful eye cream for the past

5 stars

I have used this wonderful eye cream for the past 8 weeks and for me it really DOES work. Baggy eyelids no more. Results improve over time and will be using this product forever now. I have just been looking for a neck cream in this range in the hope it would work miracles on that area just as the eye cream has on my eyes. So pleased with the product and have recommended it to a colleage who will be purchasing this weekend - she told me today my eyelids are not baggy RESULT. Thank you L'oreal.

First impressions are good. I do have a tendency t

4 stars

First impressions are good. I do have a tendency to sensitive skin, and so far so good but from that point of view it's early days so I've not given full marks. After years of using a premium skin care range I questioned the value for money and decided to try products that were a) more easily available and b) more affordable. L'Oreal fits the bill so far and I think I'll try more in the range as and when my previous skincare products run out.

great product

5 stars

i love this cream has really made my eye area look younger and smoother would defo recommend

Great Stuff

5 stars

This eye cream is easily absorbed and non greasy and it really makes a difference , I am very pleased I bought it

Good texture

4 stars

Am very pleased with this eye cream. The fine texture is perfect for around the eye area and is rich without any greasiness

Great results

5 stars

When looking for a cream for the eyes you want something that is not just hype. You want quality at a good price. This is what you get with this product. A great purchase delivered, on-time professionally by tesco.

This product is a must. I have been using this cre

5 stars

This product is a must. I have been using this cream for about 10 years now. I know I started to use it before they state I should. But prevention is better than cure. I am fifty on the 1st March and I have no lines around my eyes which is all thanks to this cream. People think I have botox, but I don't

