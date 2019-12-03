Tesco Reduced Fat Digestive Biscuits 400G

Really love these and now no longer available sob
Really love these and now no longer available sob sob
The Best Gluten free Digestive biscuit.
These are the best gluten free digestive biscuits. All I need now is the recipe. At last I can enjoy a cup of tea. Thanks CS
brilliant product,best lower fat biscuit i have ta
brilliant product,best lower fat biscuit i have tasted! why ar,nt you selling it any more?
Used as a biscuit didn't like it think it would be
Used as a biscuit didn't like it think it would be ok for a base though
Very tasty
Really like these as digestive are my downfall, but knowing there reduced fat helps a lot.
Biscuits
I wanted a biscuit with less fat in it so I chose these. The only downside to low fat foods is they usually contain a lot of sugar 3g in a single biscuit.
Good taste and stay fresh
Good biscuits for the very reasonable price
great if your on a diet
i use these to reduce calories forvslimming world cheesecake
Great features
Really happy with product
Great dunker
Part of my staple shop lovely with a cuppa!