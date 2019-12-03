By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Fat Digestive Biscuits 400G

Tesco Reduced Fat Digestive Biscuits 400G
£ 0.50
£0.13/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy296kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1852kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat digestive biscuits.
  • CRUMBLY & CRUNCHY. Carefully baked for a dunkable, golden treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Wholewheat Flour, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Oat Flakes, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Bran, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1852kJ / 441kcal296kJ / 71kcal
Fat14.2g2.3g
Saturates6.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate67.9g10.9g
Sugars20.8g3.3g
Fibre7.1g1.1g
Protein6.8g1.1g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 25 servings.--
As Sold.--
† Contains 30% less fat than standard Tesco digestive biscuits.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Really love these and now no longer available sob

5 stars

Really love these and now no longer available sob sob

The Best Gluten free Digestive biscuit.

5 stars

These are the best gluten free digestive biscuits. All I need now is the recipe. At last I can enjoy a cup of tea. Thanks CS

brilliant product,best lower fat biscuit i have ta

5 stars

brilliant product,best lower fat biscuit i have tasted! why ar,nt you selling it any more?

Used as a biscuit didn't like it think it would be

2 stars

Used as a biscuit didn't like it think it would be ok for a base though

Very tasty

5 stars

Really like these as digestive are my downfall, but knowing there reduced fat helps a lot.

Biscuits

4 stars

I wanted a biscuit with less fat in it so I chose these. The only downside to low fat foods is they usually contain a lot of sugar 3g in a single biscuit.

Good taste and stay fresh

4 stars

Good biscuits for the very reasonable price

great if your on a diet

5 stars

i use these to reduce calories forvslimming world cheesecake

Great features

5 stars

Really happy with product

Great dunker

5 stars

Part of my staple shop lovely with a cuppa!

