Clean & Clear Blackhead Cleanser 200Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Clean & Clear Blackhead Cleanser 200Ml
£ 2.66
£1.33/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Blackhead Clearing Cleanser
  • UK's #1 Clear Skin Brand*
  • *Total CLEAN & CLEAR® unit sales, IRI data 52 w/e 27/12/14.
  • CLEAN & CLEAR® Blackhead Clearing Cleanser starts acting against blackheads from day 1. Its blackhead-fighting formula gently removes impurities like oil, dirt and dead cells trapped deep in the pores and helps prevent blackheads. Your skin is left feeling really clean, beautifully clear and refreshed from day 1.
  • Oil-free
  • Results from day 1
  • Helps clear and prevent blackheads
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-013489], Aqua, Alcohol Denat., PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Glycerin, Salicylic Acid, Panthenol, Menthyl Lactate, Potassium Lactate, Sodium Citrate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply cleanser on a cotton pad and wipe over your face and neck. No need to rinse. Use daily as part of your CLEAN & CLEAR® routine for skin that's really clean, clear and under control.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, immediately flush with water. Discontinue use if skin irritation develops. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Question?
  • UK Careline 0808 238 9194
  • IRL Careline 1800 220044

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, immediately flush with water. Discontinue use if skin irritation develops. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible, only makes things worse

1 stars

I have been using this for a while, whenever I use it my skin gets worse and whenever I don't it gets better.

At last something that does as it says

5 stars

Had open pores and blackheads under eyebrows and on temples many many years now despite normal cleansing only were removed by painful pressing but soon to return after using product for one week things have improved amazing

DO NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT

1 stars

i used this product for about a week and my nose is so stripped , the skin is patchy and a completely different colour. DO NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT

Amazing results!

5 stars

I have been using this product after my face wash twice a day for about a week and my blackheads have almost all gone! I've only got about 3 now and before I had tonnes! I found it amazing that I have seen results since day 2! It even cleared pores on my cheeks which I didn't even know were clogged!

Great product.

5 stars

Been using this for about 3 months. The difference is incredible. You just do not realise how dirty till you use this stuff . Highly recommend..

Been using for years

5 stars

I use oil free moisturiser after this. And it’s the only thing that prevents spots on my face, and I’ve been using this for years and I’m 32 x

