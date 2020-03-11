Clean & Clear Blackhead Cleanser 200Ml

Horrible, only makes things worse
I have been using this for a while, whenever I use it my skin gets worse and whenever I don't it gets better.
At last something that does as it says
Had open pores and blackheads under eyebrows and on temples many many years now despite normal cleansing only were removed by painful pressing but soon to return after using product for one week things have improved amazing
DO NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT
i used this product for about a week and my nose is so stripped , the skin is patchy and a completely different colour. DO NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT
Amazing results!
I have been using this product after my face wash twice a day for about a week and my blackheads have almost all gone! I've only got about 3 now and before I had tonnes! I found it amazing that I have seen results since day 2! It even cleared pores on my cheeks which I didn't even know were clogged!
Great product.
Been using this for about 3 months. The difference is incredible. You just do not realise how dirty till you use this stuff . Highly recommend..
Been using for years
I use oil free moisturiser after this. And it’s the only thing that prevents spots on my face, and I’ve been using this for years and I’m 32 x