East End Tandoori Masala 300G

Product Description
- Tandoori Masala BBQ Marinade Dry Mix
- East End source the finest spices from around the world, store them under climate controlled conditions and re-clean them using the very latest technology and methods available. East End's state of the art spice mill then creates a spice retaining a unique purity fresh aroma and flavours.
- A blend of pure spices - full of aroma & flavour
- Blended in the UK
- Sealed in aroma for freshness
- Stored in a controlled environment
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Ground Coriander, Paprika Powder, Salt, Garam Masala Powder (Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Ground Ginger, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cassia, Ground Bay Leaves, Ground Cloves, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Star Aniseed, Ground Green Cardamom), Ground Cumin, Mango Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Chilli Powder, Black Salt Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Black Cardamom, Ground Ginger, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Green Cardamom, Ground Star Anise, Ground Cloves, Lemon Powder
Allergy Information
- Packed in a plant that handles Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Gluten, Wheat, Milk Powder, Soya & Mustard
Storage
Once opened, store contents in an airtight container under cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlightFor best before end see reverse.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Must be cooked prior to consumption
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- East End Foods plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA,
- (U.K.)
Return to
- Please Note
- Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: 0121 553 1999
- Fax: 0121 525 6565
- www.eastendfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
