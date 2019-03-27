By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 25 Cocktail Sausages 212G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco 25 Cocktail Sausages 212G
£ 1.45
£0.68/100g
5 sausages
  • Energy450kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausages.
  • Oven Baked Carefully seasoned with spices for a full flavoured sausage.
  • Oven Baked Carefully seasoned with spices for a full flavoured sausage.
  • Oven baked
  • Carefully seasoned with spices for a full-flavoured sausage
  • Pack size: 212g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Spice & Herb Extracts, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Nutmeg, Rapeseed Oil.

Filled into U.K. and non U.K. beef collagen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

212g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1072kJ / 257kcal450kJ / 108kcal
Fat16.7g7.0g
Saturates6.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate12.8g5.4g
Sugars1.5g0.6g
Fibre2.0g0.8g
Protein12.9g5.4g
Salt1.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

dates on items are rubbish

1 stars

I keep getting this item that doesn't have the days quoted on them- if it says 5 days plus most of the time it only has three or four. I have to get this item for my grandson who is Autistic and routine to him is very important.

This version of mini cocktail sausages are absolut

5 stars

This version of mini cocktail sausages are absolutely amazing, i just cant get enough of them-Otter

Not nice sadly

1 stars

I've bought these sausages quite often but the last 2 purchases were very fatty and had a lot of gristle in them sorry Tesco no more for me

Very handy & very nice, hot or cold.

4 stars

Disabled - don't cook. Very nice, but no need for fancy lid - must make it more expensive than it needs to be.

