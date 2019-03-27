Tesco 25 Cocktail Sausages 212G

dates on items are rubbish
I keep getting this item that doesn't have the days quoted on them- if it says 5 days plus most of the time it only has three or four. I have to get this item for my grandson who is Autistic and routine to him is very important.
This version of mini cocktail sausages are absolut
This version of mini cocktail sausages are absolutely amazing, i just cant get enough of them-Otter
Not nice sadly
I've bought these sausages quite often but the last 2 purchases were very fatty and had a lot of gristle in them sorry Tesco no more for me
Very handy & very nice, hot or cold.
Disabled - don't cook. Very nice, but no need for fancy lid - must make it more expensive than it needs to be.