Schwartz Clasic Bbq Seasoning 44G

Perfect for all recipes!
So easy to use for so many recipes! It does have a little spice but isn't over powering at all it just gives a perfect American taste to whatever you use it on. 'Schwartz have sent me (this product) for review, but all views are my own'
BBQ seasoning with big flavour and taste
Delicious, versatile seasoning that packs a punch in BBQ flavour. So easy to use and tastes great. Adds a hint of warmth throughout the dish, which is lovely.
Fantastic Flavours and quick to use!
I absolutely love the Schwartz Classic BBQ Seasoning. It is a seasoning that I always ensure to have in the house as it is so popular with my family. We use it for so many different dishes especially chicken dishes. As well as on chips, in Bolognese, as taco spice and so much more. It has a kick to it but is not spicy so it's great for my young children. It's so quick and easy to use so you don't need to buy lots of extras to go with it just this! I have used own brand versions before but nothing meets the standards of the Schwartz brand one.