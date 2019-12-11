By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Clasic Bbq Seasoning 44G

Schwartz Clasic Bbq Seasoning 44G
£ 1.60
£0.36/10g

Product Description

  • Classic BBQ Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Our Classic BBQ Seasoning is expertly blended with onion, paprika and parsley for a taste of America.
  • Taste of America
  • Pack size: 44g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Onion (23%), Salt, Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Brown Sugar, Ground Coriander Seed, Paprika (8%), Dried Garlic, Mustard Flour, Flavouring (contains Milk), Parsley (2%), Tomato Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Bay Leaves, Basil, Oregano, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Mix with a little oil and use to marinate whole or sliced chicken breast or pork steaks, before cooking.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

44g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1159kJ/277kcal
Fat - Total6.1g
Fat - Saturated1.0g
Carbohydrate 38.0g
- Sugars 19.1g
Protein 9.0g
Salt 20.88g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Perfect for all recipes!

5 stars

So easy to use for so many recipes! It does have a little spice but isn't over powering at all it just gives a perfect American taste to whatever you use it on. 'Schwartz have sent me (this product) for review, but all views are my own'

BBQ seasoning with big flavour and taste

5 stars

Delicious, versatile seasoning that packs a punch in BBQ flavour. So easy to use and tastes great. Adds a hint of warmth throughout the dish, which is lovely.

Fantastic Flavours and quick to use!

5 stars

I absolutely love the Schwartz Classic BBQ Seasoning. It is a seasoning that I always ensure to have in the house as it is so popular with my family. We use it for so many different dishes especially chicken dishes. As well as on chips, in Bolognese, as taco spice and so much more. It has a kick to it but is not spicy so it's great for my young children. It's so quick and easy to use so you don't need to buy lots of extras to go with it just this! I have used own brand versions before but nothing meets the standards of the Schwartz brand one.

