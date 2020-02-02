By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Reduced Fat Rich Tea Biscuits 300G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Fat Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
£ 0.50
£0.17/100g
One Biscuit
  • Energy170kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1791kJ / 424kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced Fat Rich Tea Biscuits.
  • SMOOTH & SNAPPY Carefully baked for a dunkable, lightly malty treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits in Britain for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • SMOOTH & SNAPPY Carefully baked for a dunkable, lightly malty treat.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before end: see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 31 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1791kJ / 424kcal170kJ / 40kcal
Fat8.7g0.8g
Saturates3.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate76.7g7.3g
Sugars20.1g1.9g
Fibre3.4g0.3g
Protein8.1g0.8g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Contains 30% less fat than standart Tesco rich tea biscuits--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Does take getting use too!

4 stars

These do take getting use to! Wasn't very impressed with them but soon got use to the taste. Being 'reduced' its a bit of guilt free biscuit snacking for me!

VERY NICE

5 stars

THEY TASTE JUST AS GOOD AS LABLED BISCUITS

Tasty but not too sweet

5 stars

I buy this product every week my husband loves them

no problems very enjoyable

5 stars

Always goes down well with a cup of tea

Perfect looking rich tea

2 stars

Look and texture great but overpowered by a taste of artificial sweetener

Great for dunking!

5 stars

I buy these biscuits every week on my shopping as there’re a firm favourite with my husband and children! Great for dunking in a morning cappuccino as my son hates breakfast but can manage a coffe and a rich tea (or 6!).

Nice, But

4 stars

An nice enough biscuit but due to reduced fat in more likely to break than a normal biscuit.

Usually bought next

Tesco Reduced Fat Digestive Biscuits 400G

£ 0.50
£0.13/100g

Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G

£ 0.50
£0.13/100g

Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G

£ 0.60
£0.20/100g

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.37
£0.09/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here