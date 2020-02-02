Tesco Reduced Fat Rich Tea Biscuits 300G

Does take getting use too!
These do take getting use to! Wasn't very impressed with them but soon got use to the taste. Being 'reduced' its a bit of guilt free biscuit snacking for me!
VERY NICE
THEY TASTE JUST AS GOOD AS LABLED BISCUITS
Tasty but not too sweet
I buy this product every week my husband loves them
no problems very enjoyable
Always goes down well with a cup of tea
Perfect looking rich tea
Look and texture great but overpowered by a taste of artificial sweetener
Great for dunking!
I buy these biscuits every week on my shopping as there’re a firm favourite with my husband and children! Great for dunking in a morning cappuccino as my son hates breakfast but can manage a coffe and a rich tea (or 6!).
Nice, But
An nice enough biscuit but due to reduced fat in more likely to break than a normal biscuit.