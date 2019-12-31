By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(4)Write a review
Schwartz Steak Seasoning 46G
Product Description

  • Pepper & Garlic Steak Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Our Steak Seasoning is expertly blended with black pepper, garlic and ground coriander seeds for a mouth-watering steak.
  • Pack size: 46g

Information

Ingredients

Black Pepper (24%), Dried Onion, Salt, Yellow Mustard Seed (11%), Ground Coriander Seed (10%), Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Garlic Granules (2%), Ground Ginger, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top tips... Sprinkle over both sides of steak, then cook according to taste. Also great added to beef mince for homemade burgers.

Net Contents

46g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1279kJ/306kcal
Fat - Total8.6g
Fat - Saturated1.0g
Carbohydrate 35.3g
- Sugars 7.8g
Protein 12.2g
Salt 12.00g

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

A perfect addition to the ordinary steak and so ea

5 stars

A perfect addition to the ordinary steak and so easy to use too!

Really lovely flavours.

5 stars

I'm usually a bit of a purist when it comes to teak, seasoning it only with a bit of salt and pepper so that I can enjoy the flavour of the meat. However, I saw this in store and decided to try it. The flavour is fantastic and really take the meat to a new level. I'll definitely be using this every time I eat steak, and I'm also planning to use it to season chicken breast, too, as I think the flavour would work well even on white meat. Would highly recommend this season to anyone who likes their flavours to pack a punch.

Can be used for a range of dishes

5 stars

This pepper and garlic steak seasoning by Schwartz is something we recently tried for the first time and its quite a nice flavour. I am a big fan of garlic whatever it is in, and this seasoning is nice on steak, or also within stews and even sprinkled on eggs just to make a nice change. With steak we sprinkled it on and left them overnight to give them a nice infusion and it worked well. This would work nicely in a smokey-flavoured cowboy stew too and pretty much any red meat. Going to try it with lamb next I think!

Why the change!! I have the schwartz spice rack

2 stars

Why the change!! I have the schwartz spice rack and now that they have changed the shape of the jars they do not fit!!

