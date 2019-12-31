Schwartz Steak Seasoning 46G

A perfect addition to the ordinary steak and so ea
A perfect addition to the ordinary steak and so easy to use too!
Really lovely flavours.
I'm usually a bit of a purist when it comes to teak, seasoning it only with a bit of salt and pepper so that I can enjoy the flavour of the meat. However, I saw this in store and decided to try it. The flavour is fantastic and really take the meat to a new level. I'll definitely be using this every time I eat steak, and I'm also planning to use it to season chicken breast, too, as I think the flavour would work well even on white meat. Would highly recommend this season to anyone who likes their flavours to pack a punch.
Can be used for a range of dishes
This pepper and garlic steak seasoning by Schwartz is something we recently tried for the first time and its quite a nice flavour. I am a big fan of garlic whatever it is in, and this seasoning is nice on steak, or also within stews and even sprinkled on eggs just to make a nice change. With steak we sprinkled it on and left them overnight to give them a nice infusion and it worked well. This would work nicely in a smokey-flavoured cowboy stew too and pretty much any red meat. Going to try it with lamb next I think!
Why the change!! I have the schwartz spice rack
Why the change!! I have the schwartz spice rack and now that they have changed the shape of the jars they do not fit!!