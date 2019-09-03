By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese Twist Each

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Cheese Twist Each
£ 0.75
£0.75/each
One twist
  • Energy1514kJ 363kcal
    18%
  • Fat21.9g
    31%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1892kJ / 453kcal

Product Description

  • Pastry twist with medium fat hard cheese, Emmental medium fat hard cheese and Dijon mustard.
  • Flaky pastry sprinkled with hard cheese and Emmental for a cheesy snack

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (24%), Palm Oil, Emmental Cheese (Milk), (8%) Water, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Butterfat (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Mustard Seed, Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Milk Solids, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Potassium Metabisulphite), Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sulphites, Mustard

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne twist (80g)
Energy1892kJ / 453kcal1514kJ / 363kcal
Fat27.4g21.9g
Saturates14.9g11.9g
Carbohydrate38.4g30.7g
Sugars5.3g4.2g
Fibre1.6g1.3g
Protein12.5g10.0g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

the best snack ever

5 stars

this is my favourite snack at lunch break, if only you had them in stock all the time, i have to ask an able bodied friend to go to the Tesco park farm store to get them for me.i thought online shopping would be easier but you never have what i want.the cheese twist can be warmed in a 800w microwave oven for 20 seconds and this makes them as good as just baked, i still love them after all the years you have made them. please try and stock them think of the disabled who can not just pop to a local shop. Thanks for the chance to review this product

Love these!!

5 stars

Love these!!

Not impressed.

3 stars

Quite small andboverpriced but the flavour was good.

A delicious cheesy treat

5 stars

These are my favourite treats. Massively high in calories but delicious as a one off treat. Lots of cheese in crispy fresh pastry.

