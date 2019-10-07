Tesco Finely Chopped Tomatoes 400G

Great value great taste what's not to like.
I use them in curries and beef and tomato dishes beautiful flavour and no skin and finely chopped. Also my son has been unable to eat solid food.everything has to be liquidized and being such good value I can use half a tin with my balanced meal for my son the price us great love them
Lovely
As described!!
These used to be very good for the price but the l
These used to be very good for the price but the last few tins were full of cores, skin and unripe flesh. Won't be getting them again.