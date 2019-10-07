By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finely Chopped Tomatoes 400G

Tesco Finely Chopped Tomatoes 400G
£ 0.40
£1.00/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy213kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 106kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • Finely chopped tomatoes in tomato juice.
  • VINE RIPENED Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (65%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Remove all packaging. Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy106kJ / 25kcal213kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.0g8.0g
Sugars4.0g8.0g
Fibre0.9g1.8g
Protein1.4g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Great value great taste what's not to like.

5 stars

I use them in curries and beef and tomato dishes beautiful flavour and no skin and finely chopped. Also my son has been unable to eat solid food.everything has to be liquidized and being such good value I can use half a tin with my balanced meal for my son the price us great love them

Lovely

5 stars

As described!!

These used to be very good for the price but the l

2 stars

These used to be very good for the price but the last few tins were full of cores, skin and unripe flesh. Won't be getting them again.

