Tesco Soft Scoop Raspberry Ripple 2 Litres

Disappointing
Really disappointed - no flavour
Not as nice as used to be
They seem to have changed the recipe several months ago and this ice cream is not as nice as it used to be. It's a fair price but just lacks a little taste.
TASTELESS NO RIPPLE
This used to be a good product great as cheap vanilla absolute rubbish as Raspberry Ripple! Wheres the Ripple? If your lucky to find some its tasteless Come on Tesco sort it out! Syrup is not expensive so put some in for Gods sake! Or stop selling it!