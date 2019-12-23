By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beetroot Salad 200G Price Marked

£ 1.30
£0.65/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy73kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of spinach, lambs lettuce and chard with shredded beetroot.
  • A trio of tender of leaves with earthy, yet sweet shredded beetroot. MILD. Washed and ready to eat.
  • A trio of tender of leaves with earthy, yet sweet shredded beetroot. MILD. Washed and ready to eat.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (40%), Spinach, Lambs Lettuce, Chard.

To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (53g)
Energy137kJ / 33kcal73kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.4g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.9g2.1g
Sugars3.5g1.9g
Fibre2.5g1.3g
Protein2.1g1.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Tasty and Appealing - but So Short-Lived!

3 stars

I can't give more than 3 stars for this bag of salad leaves, and I feel bad about that, but - although the product itself is delicious and a tasty combination of salad leaves with some visually appealing beetroot colour stalks on some of them - I am so sick of always having it delivered with a really short Use By date, especially at Christmas! I think 2+ days should mean 48 hours minimum after the time it is delivered, but customer services are telling me that the freshness guarantee means it only needs to be fresh for today (counted as day 1) and tomorrow (day 2). That's all they are offering us with this product. Such a shame. I had wanted to have a salad over the Christmas period, probably on Boxing Day, perhaps with cold meat, perhaps by itself, to act as a counterpoint to the heavier festive food, but this has a Use By date of Christmas Day itself. Such a shame. And customer services not helpful when I phoned, either. My local store doesn't deliver on 24/12, so a 23/12 delivery was the best I could do in terms of maximising the freshness of the leaves. You may want to bear this in mind when purchasing this product.

Poor

1 stars

The fresness of this salad was very poor it was going off before the use by date and it also had huge spinach leaves init that took up most of the quantity of leaves in the bag and this has been the same on the last three purchases of this salad so not a one off.I will not be buying a fourth.

bad sell by date waste of money

1 stars

i always have this in my shopping with only one day sell by date

