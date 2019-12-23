Tesco Beetroot Salad 200G Price Marked

Tasty and Appealing - but So Short-Lived!
I can't give more than 3 stars for this bag of salad leaves, and I feel bad about that, but - although the product itself is delicious and a tasty combination of salad leaves with some visually appealing beetroot colour stalks on some of them - I am so sick of always having it delivered with a really short Use By date, especially at Christmas! I think 2+ days should mean 48 hours minimum after the time it is delivered, but customer services are telling me that the freshness guarantee means it only needs to be fresh for today (counted as day 1) and tomorrow (day 2). That's all they are offering us with this product. Such a shame. I had wanted to have a salad over the Christmas period, probably on Boxing Day, perhaps with cold meat, perhaps by itself, to act as a counterpoint to the heavier festive food, but this has a Use By date of Christmas Day itself. Such a shame. And customer services not helpful when I phoned, either. My local store doesn't deliver on 24/12, so a 23/12 delivery was the best I could do in terms of maximising the freshness of the leaves. You may want to bear this in mind when purchasing this product.
Poor
The fresness of this salad was very poor it was going off before the use by date and it also had huge spinach leaves init that took up most of the quantity of leaves in the bag and this has been the same on the last three purchases of this salad so not a one off.I will not be buying a fourth.
bad sell by date waste of money
i always have this in my shopping with only one day sell by date