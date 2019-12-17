By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aunt Bessie's 12 Homebake Yorkshires 370G

5(3)Write a review
Aunt Bessie's 12 Homebake Yorkshires 370G
Per baked Yorkshire Pudding contains
  • Energy264kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ/200kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Yorkshire Pudding Batters.
  • The secret to perfectly puffed puddings.
  • These Bake at Home Yorkshires are as good as homemade, they're crisp, fluffy, golden and you'll get a beautiful rise - just pop then in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
  • No one will ever know they're not your own!
  • Why not try...
  • Aunt Bessie's Honey Glazed Parsnips
  • Watch them rise
  • Real good food made properly in just 20 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.37kg

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 20-25 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Preheat the oven and remove the frozen Yorkshire puddings from the box and inner film. If products are stuck together leave for a couple of minutes and prise apart gently. Do not remove foils.
Place the Yorkshire pudding batter on a baking tray and position on the top shelf. Cook for 20-25 minutes.
Please ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Serve Immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 12 servings

Name and address

  Birds Eye Limited,
  Freepost ADM3939,
  London,
  SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per baked Yorkshire pudding (23g)* (As consumed)
Energy 839kJ/200kcal264kJ/63kcal
Fat 7.9g2.5g
Saturates 0.9g0.3g
Carbohydrates26g8.2g
Sugars 1.2g<0.5g
Fibre 1.0g0.3g
Protein 5.9g1.9g
Salt 0.41g0.13g
*This pack contains approximately 12 servings--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than pre-cooked frozen

5 stars

Gorgeous, better than pre-cooked frozen any day.

really good very tasty almost like the real thi

5 stars

really good very tasty almost like the real thing closest Yorkshires to making your own would recommend

Best Next to Homemade without the fuss

5 stars

These bake at home Yorkshires are the best thing next to homemade! The little tins they come in are so cute, hard to throw away. We popped them in the oven any time, even for breakfast. Crunchy on the outside tender in the middle, yum. Quibble: not much of a beef flavour as the cooking fat used is veg oil. Could use improvement there. But overall a 10.

