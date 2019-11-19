Tesco Apple Strudel 600G

Tastes homemade, not too sweet, lovely with cream,
Tastes homemade, not too sweet, lovely with cream, ice cream or custard, eaten both hot and cold. Great value.
good pud
excellent value and very tasty
A Great German Recipie, made by Tesco!
A good quality strudel is quite hard to find in the United Kingdom, in a pre-made way anyway. Tesco's apple strudel is a wonderful taste of Germany, with bursts of sweet apple with a crunchy exterior. Wunderbar!
Absolutely delicious
Usefully split in two halves. Haven't tried one of these for ages and the recipe has been improved...not too much fat or sugar. Yummy served with greek yoghurt. Have just ordered another for freezer at this bargain price.
Looked good, tasted totally bland
Good, but high sugar
It's good, but far too sugary
I have used it for years and it's luscious like all the desserts you sell.
The best I have tasted outside Austria
