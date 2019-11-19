By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apple Strudel 600G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Apple Strudel 600G
1/6 of a strudel
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1008kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • A filling of apple chunks and sultanas wrapped in puff pastry and topped with sugar.
  • Our frozen Apple Strudel is the perfect pudding to share with family and is delicious with a scoop of our Cornish Vanilla Icecream. Light flaky puff pastry encases juicy apple chunks and sultanas, finished with a spinkle of sugar. The easy snap indent means you can choose how much to bake with the whole strudel serving six and out of the oven in 40 minutes.
  • Cinnamon spiced apple and sweet sultanas wrapped in flaky puff pastry
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Apple (44%), Wheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine, Water, Sugar, Sultanas (3%), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cinnamon, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate), Dried Glucose Syrup.

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: F200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • This product may contain apple pips.

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1008kJ / 241kcal948kJ / 227kcal
Fat12.4g11.7g
Saturates6.7g6.3g
Carbohydrate28.9g27.2g
Sugars12.6g11.8g
Fibre1.7g1.6g
Protein2.6g2.4g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may contain apple pips.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes homemade, not too sweet, lovely with cream,

5 stars

Tastes homemade, not too sweet, lovely with cream, ice cream or custard, eaten both hot and cold. Great value.

good pud

5 stars

excellent value and very tasty

A Great German Recipie, made by Tesco!

5 stars

A good quality strudel is quite hard to find in the United Kingdom, in a pre-made way anyway. Tesco's apple strudel is a wonderful taste of Germany, with bursts of sweet apple with a crunchy exterior. Wunderbar!

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

Usefully split in two halves. Haven't tried one of

4 stars

Usefully split in two halves. Haven't tried one of these for ages and the recipe has been improved...not too much fat or sugar. Yummy served with greek yoghurt. Have just ordered another for freezer at this bargain price.

Looked good, tasted totally bland

2 stars

Looked good, tasted totally bland

Good, but high sugar

4 stars

It's good, but far too sugary

I have used it for years and it's luscious like al

5 stars

I have used it for years and it's luscious like all the desserts you sell.

The best I have tasted outside Austria

5 stars

The best I have tasted outside Austria

