Birds Eye 4 Original Beef Burgers 227G

Mostly fat!
These "burgers" are full of fat (more fat than beef) and should carry a health warning. If this is a "classic recipe" it's high time someone changes the recipe as paying money for "fat" is not my idea of a burger. Bird's Eye, why can't you make a decent burger? Why produce these substandard fat filled fatburgers, they are possibly the worst burger I have ever experienced.
terrible burgers
tiny, hard to believe it was a quarter pounder. and with only 77 beef content it seems they are just padding it with onions
used to be good !
they do seem to shrink on cooking probably because too much fat to start with bit of a shame as these used to be one of best on market despite all this still reasonaby tasty
Tasty burgers of the 80's..
These burgers may be small but they trump the chunky blobs of meat that pass for burgers these days in pub restaurants. Very tasty - the fat left over is great for dripping on toast - just like that left over from Sunday roasts of the past.
Greasy
Can’t even call them cheap and cheerful. So greasy everyone feels sick! Taste is ok, a bit salty.
Too small
Far too small but tasted nice. wouldn't recommend with a big bun that's for sure.
Shrinking
They shrink to nothing after cooking. Disgusting product.
mush mush
love to know as to whether the uk/irish farm raised the beef in this product as cattle themselves or import and relicense as uk/irish meat - I would bet no. small patty after cooking - at 200++ - is tiny - no bite whatsoever - mush - mush . Prove me wrong..... I also note there is no feedback whatsoever from "birdseye" regarding other comments. STAND UP TO YOUR PRODUCT OR GIVE UP -
Not the same any more.
I can't quite put my finger on what it is, but these have definitely deteriorated in quality lately. It seems as if maybe cheaper cuts of beef are being used, there is far more fat than burger in the pan when they are cooked.
Good in my buns.
Delicious, i just want more and more in between my buns. I love my beef, and these really satisfy me, very filling. Love these as they are big and meaty, just how i like it.