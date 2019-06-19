By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Original Beef Burgers 227G

2(22)Write a review
£ 1.80
£7.93/kg
Per burger (57g) grilled provides:
  • Energy459kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.42g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Beef burgers with chopped onion and seasoning.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Happy, Tasty Teatimes
  • At Birds Eye, we have carefully sourced the finest cuts of beef from a select group of trusted UK and Irish farms to confidently bring nothing but the best quality burgers. Passion, care and attention has gone into our recipe, resulting in the delicious flavour on your plate made from prime beef, freshly chopped onion and a subtle blend of spices.
  • We can proudly say that we are a cut above the rest.
  • Made with 100% UK & Irish beef
  • Delicious BBQ from frozen
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (76%), Onion (14%), Beef Fat, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Spices, Natural Rosemary Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with powdery grey surface before cooking. Turn over regularly. Cook until no pink meat remains.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure your burgers are cooked until piping hot and cooked throughout, without any pink meat remaining.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Tastiest when grilled straight from the freezer.
Medium/High Grill 12 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively, Oven Bake:
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Cook in the middle of the oven on a baking tray with upturned edges.
Turn over halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom with beef sourced from farms within the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Burger (57g) Grilled Provides:
Energy - kJ1211kJ459kJ
- kcal292kcal110kcal
Fat 25g7.9g
- of which Saturates 8.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate 2.8g1.6g
- of which Sugars 0.9g0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 14g8.2g
Salt 0.73g0.42g

Safety information

View more safety information

22 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Mostly fat!

1 stars

These "burgers" are full of fat (more fat than beef) and should carry a health warning. If this is a "classic recipe" it's high time someone changes the recipe as paying money for "fat" is not my idea of a burger. Bird's Eye, why can't you make a decent burger? Why produce these substandard fat filled fatburgers, they are possibly the worst burger I have ever experienced.

terrible burgers

1 stars

tiny, hard to believe it was a quarter pounder. and with only 77 beef content it seems they are just padding it with onions

used to be good !

3 stars

they do seem to shrink on cooking probably because too much fat to start with bit of a shame as these used to be one of best on market despite all this still reasonaby tasty

Tasty burgers of the 80's..

5 stars

These burgers may be small but they trump the chunky blobs of meat that pass for burgers these days in pub restaurants. Very tasty - the fat left over is great for dripping on toast - just like that left over from Sunday roasts of the past.

Greasy

1 stars

Can’t even call them cheap and cheerful. So greasy everyone feels sick! Taste is ok, a bit salty.

Too small

1 stars

Far too small but tasted nice. wouldn't recommend with a big bun that's for sure.

Shrinking

1 stars

They shrink to nothing after cooking. Disgusting product.

mush mush

1 stars

love to know as to whether the uk/irish farm raised the beef in this product as cattle themselves or import and relicense as uk/irish meat - I would bet no. small patty after cooking - at 200++ - is tiny - no bite whatsoever - mush - mush . Prove me wrong..... I also note there is no feedback whatsoever from "birdseye" regarding other comments. STAND UP TO YOUR PRODUCT OR GIVE UP -

Not the same any more.

1 stars

I can't quite put my finger on what it is, but these have definitely deteriorated in quality lately. It seems as if maybe cheaper cuts of beef are being used, there is far more fat than burger in the pan when they are cooked.

Good in my buns.

4 stars

Delicious, i just want more and more in between my buns. I love my beef, and these really satisfy me, very filling. Love these as they are big and meaty, just how i like it.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

