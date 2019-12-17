Hollands 4 Steak & Kidney Puddings

old fashioned treat
Blast from the past. These small puds are just the right size for one small meal each or 2 for a larger meal...bargain, now they are on offer even more so. Tasty
Tasty and easy to cook.
Couldn't believe the bad reviews these little chaps have got. Tasty pieces of steak and soft pastry. Great value. No lumps of kidney though but you don't seem to get much in S&K pies/puddings nowadays.
Growlers.
I would give these Growlers 5 stars if they could switch the pork lard for dripping.
Very disappointing. Should be renamed Suet pudding
Very disappointing. Should be renamed Suet pudding with gravy. Hunt the Steak and Kidney.
not worth it
Very disappointed with these as had a total of 4 pieces of meat between them will never buy again
I had high hopes for these puddings, as I really like steak and kidney puddings, but these were a joke they really are just lumpy gravy puddings, there was no meat other than the odd small piece of kidney, admitted they were cheap and now I know why, the last 2 are going in the bin I won't even bother with them.
Excellent product, but Tesco have stopped selling it. Brilliant.