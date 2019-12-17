By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hollands 4 Steak & Kidney Puddings

3.5(7)Write a review
Hollands 4 Steak & Kidney Puddings
£ 3.00
£0.75/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Slow cooked diced steak & kidney in a rich gravy steamed in our unique pastry case
  • Our Story
  • Holland's started life as a baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851. For over 165 years, our proper tasty range has been baked to a secret traditional recipe, passed down from generation to generation using only the finest of ingredients.
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Beef (21%), Kidney (7%), Pork Lard, Modified Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Onions, Raising Agent (Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Beef Gelatine, White Pepper, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep Frozen, Store at -18°C or below. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.For Best Before: See Top of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Steam
Instructions: (For best results)
1. Heat up 1"/25mm of water in a saucepan to boiling.
2. Remove outer packaging and leaving pudding in its foil tray. Place in the saucepan and cover. Steam for: 40 mins.
3. For best results leave pudding to stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Check the pan does not boil dry.
Ensure the product is piping hot after steaming.

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Foil. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Holland's,
  • Baxenden,
  • Accrington,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB5 2SA.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We are sure you will enjoy this pudding. However if you are not entirely satisfied with this product please contact the customer services team on the number below stating when and where you purchased it.
  • Holland's,
  • Baxenden,
  • Accrington,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB5 2SA.
  • Tel: 01706 833 373
  • www.hollandspies.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Puddings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pudding ApproxReference Intake% adult RI*
Energy 884kJ1406kJ8400kJ
-211kcal335kcal2000kcal17%
Fat 11g18g70g26%
of which saturates 4.7g7.7g20g39%
Carbohydrates 20g32g260g12%
of which sugars 1.7g2.7g90g3%
Protein 8g13g50g26%
Salt 0.9g1.5g6g25%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

old fashioned treat

5 stars

Blast from the past. These small puds are just the right size for one small meal each or 2 for a larger meal...bargain, now they are on offer even more so. Tasty

Tasty and easy to cook.

5 stars

Couldn't believe the bad reviews these little chaps have got. Tasty pieces of steak and soft pastry. Great value. No lumps of kidney though but you don't seem to get much in S&K pies/puddings nowadays.

Growlers.

4 stars

I would give these Growlers 5 stars if they could switch the pork lard for dripping.

Very disappointing. Should be renamed Suet pudding

2 stars

Very disappointing. Should be renamed Suet pudding with gravy. Hunt the Steak and Kidney.

not worth it

1 stars

Very disappointed with these as had a total of 4 pieces of meat between them will never buy again

I had high hopes for these puddings, as I really l

1 stars

I had high hopes for these puddings, as I really like steak and kidney puddings, but these were a joke they really are just lumpy gravy puddings, there was no meat other than the odd small piece of kidney, admitted they were cheap and now I know why, the last 2 are going in the bin I won't even bother with them.

Excellent product, but Tesco have stopped selling

5 stars

Excellent product, but Tesco have stopped selling it. Brilliant.

