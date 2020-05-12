By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hollands Potato & Meat Pies 4 Pack

Hollands Potato & Meat Pies 4 Pack
£ 3.00
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • A Mixture of Diced Potato, Beef and Seasoning Baked in Our Unique Golden Shortcrust Pastry
  • Our Story
  • Holland's started life as a baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851. For over 165 years, our proper tasty range has been baked to a secret traditional recipe, passed down from generation to generation using only the finest of ingredients.
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Foil - Metal - check local recycling
  • Film - Plastic - check local recycling
  • Check with your local authority or at www.recyclenow.com to see which items are collected in your area.
  • A proper Lancashire baker
  • Best ever taste
  • Micro or ovenbake
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potatoes (22%), Beef (10%), Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Onions, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Sugar, Palm Stearine, White Pepper, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Maltodextrin, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

For Best Before: See Top of PackKeep frozen, store at -18C or below. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure product is piping hot after heating. For best results leave pie to stand for 5 minutes before serving. Cooking appliances vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat your oven to: 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.
2. Remove outer packaging ad leaving pie in its foil tray place on a baking tray and cook for: 32-35 Minutes
3. For fan assisted ovens reduced reheat times slightly.
Always cook from frozen 200°C, Fan 180°C, 32-35 mins

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  Holland's,
  Baxenden,
  Accrington,
  Lancashire,
  BB5 2SA.

Return to

  Get In Touch
  We are sure you will enjoy this pie. However if you are not entirely satisfied with this product please contact the customer services team on the number below stating when and where you purchased it.
  • Holland's,
  • Baxenden,
  • Accrington,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB5 2SA.
  Tel: 01706 833 373
  www.hollandspies.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pie ApproxReference Intake% adult RI*
Energy 899kJ1609kJ8400kJ
-215kcal385kcal2000kcal19%
Fat 10.3g18g70g26%
of which saturates 3.7g6.6g20g33%
Carbohydrates24g43g260g17%
of which sugars 2.8g5.0g90g5%
Protein 5.5g9.8g50g20%
Salt 0.9g1.61g6g27%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

