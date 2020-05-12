Hollands Potato & Meat Pies 4 Pack

No solid meat to be seen, just mush
Water, Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potatoes (22%), Beef (10%), Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Onions, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Sugar, Palm Stearine, White Pepper, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Maltodextrin, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
For Best Before: See Top of PackKeep frozen, store at -18C or below. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure product is piping hot after heating. For best results leave pie to stand for 5 minutes before serving. Cooking appliances vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat your oven to: 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.
2. Remove outer packaging ad leaving pie in its foil tray place on a baking tray and cook for: 32-35 Minutes
3. For fan assisted ovens reduced reheat times slightly.
Always cook from frozen 200°C, Fan 180°C, 32-35 mins
Produced in the United Kingdom
4 x Pies
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie Approx
|Reference Intake
|% adult RI*
|Energy
|899kJ
|1609kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|215kcal
|385kcal
|2000kcal
|19%
|Fat
|10.3g
|18g
|70g
|26%
|of which saturates
|3.7g
|6.6g
|20g
|33%
|Carbohydrates
|24g
|43g
|260g
|17%
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|5.0g
|90g
|5%
|Protein
|5.5g
|9.8g
|50g
|20%
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.61g
|6g
|27%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
