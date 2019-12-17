Mccain Micro Chips 4 X 100G

Good chips, bad packaging.
I love these chips, the texture is not too stodgy and the portion size for me is just right. I have given four rather than five stars due to them now covering the individual packs in non recylable plastic film, which to me makes no difference to the freshness of the frozen product and tastes the same as before.
With the combination of Tesco and McCain trade nam
With the combination of Tesco and McCain trade names I cannot believe how they all got it so badly wrong. Tesco is boasting about its reduction in plastics policy. I saw nothing when buying two packs that warned me firstly of the pack outer plastic wrapper. Each single pack then has a base of thick plastic presumably so as to fry in the individual pack. OK so to the taste. Having followed very carefully the microwave instructions I was seriously disappointed at how dry they were - like a piece of dry bread. I tried to remedy this by one more min with some oil but it made no difference at all. Obviously I shall take them back to my Ely store for a full refund But how did Tesco get this so wrong? I assumed that all new products would have been tested and tasted. Perhaps the McCain brad name avoided this. Please now you Tesco buyers and store managers take some home and try them with your family. Regards. TW
Poor value
Too few chips, too expensive and result very mediocre.
Increased use of plastics in their product
It was bad enough that McCain wrapped these up in plastic to begin with but now, despite all the plastic destroying our environment and arguments against it's use they have actually increased it!!! They now not only wrap their packs of four in plastic but also individual ones within their plastic packaging that they never used to!!! Increasing the use of plastics puts me off a manufacturer completely - trust me I will NEVER buy these again while they are sold this way.
Quick chips.
Must admit I was not expecting much from microwave chips but these were surprisingly nice. A sprinkle of salt and a dash of vinegar and a nice snack indeed. Not as many chips as you'd get from a chippy but for the price a good buy. Dropped a star as they are a little limp.