Mccain Micro Chips 4 X 100G

2.5(5)Write a review
Mccain Micro Chips 4 X 100G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

  • Energy666kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Quick Chips Straight
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned food company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • British potatoes
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 0.4kg

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (95.8%), Sunflower Oil (4.2%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Preparation and Usage

  • Microwave only - cook from frozen
  • Microwave from frozen in 3 minutes; for full cooking instructions, please see carton

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 microwaved servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not use this product after the best before date as the product may overheat
  • Do not cook on a metal grill or stand
  • If the product starts to smoke or burning occurs stop cooking immediately: do not open microwave until the product has cooled

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g MicrowavedPer Pack Microwaved
Energy kJ662731666
kcal157174158
Fat g4.24.54.1
of which saturates g0.50.60.5
Carbohydrate g26.429.526.9
of which sugars g0.30.30.3
Fibre g2.32.52.3
Protein g2.32.62.4
Salt g0.10.10.1
This pack contains 4 microwaved servings---

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good chips, bad packaging.

4 stars

I love these chips, the texture is not too stodgy and the portion size for me is just right. I have given four rather than five stars due to them now covering the individual packs in non recylable plastic film, which to me makes no difference to the freshness of the frozen product and tastes the same as before.

With the combination of Tesco and McCain trade nam

1 stars

With the combination of Tesco and McCain trade names I cannot believe how they all got it so badly wrong. Tesco is boasting about its reduction in plastics policy. I saw nothing when buying two packs that warned me firstly of the pack outer plastic wrapper. Each single pack then has a base of thick plastic presumably so as to fry in the individual pack. OK so to the taste. Having followed very carefully the microwave instructions I was seriously disappointed at how dry they were - like a piece of dry bread. I tried to remedy this by one more min with some oil but it made no difference at all. Obviously I shall take them back to my Ely store for a full refund But how did Tesco get this so wrong? I assumed that all new products would have been tested and tasted. Perhaps the McCain brad name avoided this. Please now you Tesco buyers and store managers take some home and try them with your family. Regards. TW

Poor value

2 stars

Too few chips, too expensive and result very mediocre.

Increased use of plastics in their product

1 stars

It was bad enough that McCain wrapped these up in plastic to begin with but now, despite all the plastic destroying our environment and arguments against it's use they have actually increased it!!! They now not only wrap their packs of four in plastic but also individual ones within their plastic packaging that they never used to!!! Increasing the use of plastics puts me off a manufacturer completely - trust me I will NEVER buy these again while they are sold this way.

Quick chips.

4 stars

Must admit I was not expecting much from microwave chips but these were surprisingly nice. A sprinkle of salt and a dash of vinegar and a nice snack indeed. Not as many chips as you'd get from a chippy but for the price a good buy. Dropped a star as they are a little limp.

