By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Top Down Tomato Ketchup 910G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Top Down Tomato Ketchup 910G
£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup.
  • GROWN NOT MADE.
  • HEINZ TOMATO KETCHUP.
  • It's our sun ripened tomatoes, along with our passion & knowledge that give our recipe its unique flavour.
  • Grown not made...
  • No other tomato ketchup tastes quite like it.
  • H.J. Heinz.
  • No artificial colours.
  • No artificial flavours.
  • No artificial preservatives.
  • No thickeners.
  • Kosher.
  • Pack size: 910g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 60

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • heinzketchup.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

910g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 435kJ65kJ
-102kcal15kcal
Fat 0.1gTrace
-of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 23.2g3.5g
-of which sugars 22.8g3.4g
Protein 1.2g0.2g
Salt 1.8g0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Hp Sauce 600G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Heinz Salad Cream 605G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Hp Top Down Brown Sauce 450G

£ 2.30
£0.51/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here