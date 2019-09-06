By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Saline Solution 360Ml

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Saline Solution 360Ml
£ 2.10
£0.58/100ml
  • Tesco Saline solution may be used for Rinsing Storing Wetting Dissolving Tesco Protein remover tablets
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Sodium chloride 0.75%, EDTA 0.025%, PHMB 0.0002% in a sodium phosphate buffer.

Storage

Store between 5 & 30 degrees C

Produce of

Produced in India, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • [see attachment text Amends June 2014]

Warnings

  • [see attachment text amends June 2014]]

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360ml

Safety information

View more safety information

[see attachment text amends June 2014]]

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent quality

4 stars

Excellent quality

Usually bought next

Boston Advance Conditioner Solution Sterile 120Ml

£ 5.00
£4.17/100ml

Tesco All In One Contact Lens Solution 250Ml

£ 3.85
£1.54/100ml

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Tesco Contact Lens Solution 100Ml

£ 2.30
£2.30/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here