Gaviscon Aniseed Heartburn Liquid 600Ml

Product Description
- Original Aniseed Relief Oral Suspension
- For fast, soothing relief from heartburn and indigestion
- Gets to work instantly
- Lasts up to 2x longer than antacids
- Relief even when lying down
- Suitable for use in pregnancy*
- Gaviscon Original Aniseed Flavour Liquid brings fast, soothing and long lasting relief from heartburn and indigestion. It get to work in two different ways:
- 1) neutralising excess stomach acid to help relieve discomfort
- 2) forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to soothe burning sensation in your chest
- Gaviscon can help provide fast, soothing relief for both heartburn and indigestion.
- Gaviscon liquid does not contain sugar or gluten. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- Gaviscon and the sword symbol are trade marks.
- Heartburn & indigestion
- Pack size: 600ML
Information
Ingredients
Each 10ml contains 6.2 mmol of Sodium, Also contains Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) Parahydroxybenzoates, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 30°C. Do not refrigerate or freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use. Shake well before use. Adults and children 12 years and over: Take 10-20ml (two to four 5ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime. Children 6 to 12 years: Take 5-10ml (one to two 5ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime. Children under 6 years: Not recommended.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Manufacturer and PL Holder in UK:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Distributor address
- Reckitt & Colman (Overseas) Ltd.,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
600ml ℮
Safety information
