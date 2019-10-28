Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Pasta 300G
- Energy2033kJ 485kcal24%
- Fat19.5g28%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a yogurt and herb dressing mixed with sweetcorn and cucumber, topped with tuna.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tender tuna flakes
- Fork included
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tuna (Fish) (13%), Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Onion, Pepper, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Chives, Salt, Basil, Mustard Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, White Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Mustard Husk, Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|678kJ / 162kcal
|2033kJ / 485kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|19.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|60.6g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|3.9g
|Protein
|4.9g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
