By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Pasta 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Pasta 300G
£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2033kJ 485kcal
    24%
  • Fat19.5g
    28%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a yogurt and herb dressing mixed with sweetcorn and cucumber, topped with tuna.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tender Tuna Flakes
  • Tender Tuna Flakes
  • Tender tuna flakes
  • Fork included
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tuna (Fish) (13%), Sweetcorn, Cucumber, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Onion, Pepper, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Chives, Salt, Basil, Mustard Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, White Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Mustard Husk, Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (300g)
Energy678kJ / 162kcal2033kJ / 485kcal
Fat6.5g19.5g
Saturates1.0g3.0g
Carbohydrate20.2g60.6g
Sugars1.8g5.4g
Fibre1.3g3.9g
Protein4.9g14.7g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Oasis Summer Fruits 500 Ml

£ 1.29
£0.26/100ml

Offer

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Pepsi Max 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here