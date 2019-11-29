Tesco Hot Salsa Dip 300G

I checked out both ingridents of Tesco and Doritos
I checked out both ingridents of Tesco and Doritos and I would have to give a thumbs up on Tesco own brand. Not Bly for the ingredients but definitely price. More Tomatoes in Tesco however less chilli , but Tesco than should add more spicy ness and call it XX SPICEY
good quality and good value
good quality and good value
A bit vinegary.
More "vinegary" than we as a family prefer for dipping. Worked great on pizza bases and for stiring into fajita mix.
Tasty dipper
Always buy this product very tasty better than the main brands.