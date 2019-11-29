By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hot Salsa Dip 300G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Hot Salsa Dip 300G
£ 0.80
£0.27/100g
1/12 of a jar (25g)
  • Energy36kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 142kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, onion, green pepper and jalapeño chilli salsa dip, seasoned with coriander and spices.
  • FIERY & CHUNKY. Our partners have been making sauces in the UK for over 100 years. They use their expertise to carefully select and blend ingredients into classic and new combinations.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato (57%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée, Onion (10%), Green Pepper (7%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Jalapeño Chilli (1%), Salt, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Spices, Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a jar
Energy142kJ / 34kcal36kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.3g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g1.5g
Sugars4.8g1.2g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein1.1g0.3g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I checked out both ingridents of Tesco and Doritos

5 stars

I checked out both ingridents of Tesco and Doritos and I would have to give a thumbs up on Tesco own brand. Not Bly for the ingredients but definitely price. More Tomatoes in Tesco however less chilli , but Tesco than should add more spicy ness and call it XX SPICEY

good quality and good value

3 stars

good quality and good value

A bit vinegary.

3 stars

More "vinegary" than we as a family prefer for dipping. Worked great on pizza bases and for stiring into fajita mix.

Tasty dipper

5 stars

Always buy this product very tasty better than the main brands.

