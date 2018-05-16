By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mild Salsa Dip 300G

Tesco Mild Salsa Dip 300G
£ 0.80
£0.27/100g
1/12 of a jar (25g)
  • Energy37kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 35kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, onion, green pepper and jalapeño chilli salsa dip, seasoned with coriander and spices.
  • SWEET & CHUNKY. Our partners have been making sauces in the UK for over 100 years. They use their expertise to carefully select and blend ingredients into classic and new combinations.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (57%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée, Onion (10%), Green Pepper (7%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli, Spices, Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a jar
Energy149kJ / 35kcal37kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.3g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.3g1.6g
Sugars4.9g1.2g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein1.2g0.3g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

