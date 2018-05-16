Tesco Mild Salsa Dip 300G

- Energy37kJ 9kcal<1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 35kcal
Product Description
- Tomato, onion, green pepper and jalapeño chilli salsa dip, seasoned with coriander and spices.
- SWEET & CHUNKY. Our partners have been making sauces in the UK for over 100 years. They use their expertise to carefully select and blend ingredients into classic and new combinations.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (57%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée, Onion (10%), Green Pepper (7%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli, Spices, Black Pepper.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a jar
|Energy
|149kJ / 35kcal
|37kJ / 9kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
