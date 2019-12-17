Tesco 4 Homebake Baguettes 600G

crispy with a soft middle
we love them they are just like home baked they make an excellent sandwich warm with bacon & egg /brown sauce
Good taste bread
Re-stock this please!
This is my favourite winter lunch - with Tesco Finest soups. Please re-stock it!
Lovely warm
I just love these rolls warm with ham & a cuppa..
Love these
I have been buying these for the last couple of months and I love them. I bake them for breakfast in the morning with sausages or bacon with a fresh coffee. Absolutely delicious
Delicious for a lazy breakfast
My Sunday treat is a leisurely breakfast that reminds me of holidays in France : Tesco homebake baguettes with Normandy butter and French apricot jam - and a cafétière of strong coffee.