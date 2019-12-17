By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Homebake Baguettes 600G

Tesco 4 Homebake Baguettes 600G
£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

1/2 of a baguette
  • Energy917kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1223kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • Part baked white bread baguettes.
  • MADE IN FRANCE Part baked to finish off at home for a soft inside and golden crust
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within one month.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 8-10 mins Remove all packaging. Once opened, use immediately. Lightly dampen surface with water, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a baguette (75g)
Energy1223kJ / 289kcal917kJ / 216kcal
Fat1.2g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate59.1g44.3g
Sugars4.5g3.4g
Fibre3.5g2.6g
Protein8.6g6.5g
Salt1.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

crispy with a soft middle

5 stars

we love them they are just like home baked they make an excellent sandwich warm with bacon & egg /brown sauce

Good taste bread

5 stars

Good taste bread

Re-stock this please!

5 stars

This is my favourite winter lunch - with Tesco Finest soups. Please re-stock it!

Lovely warm

5 stars

I just love these rolls warm with ham & a cuppa..

Love these

5 stars

I have been buying these for the last couple of months and I love them. I bake them for breakfast in the morning with sausages or bacon with a fresh coffee. Absolutely delicious

Delicious for a lazy breakfast

5 stars

My Sunday treat is a leisurely breakfast that reminds me of holidays in France : Tesco homebake baguettes with Normandy butter and French apricot jam - and a cafétière of strong coffee.

