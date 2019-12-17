Tesco 12 Homebake Petit Pains

Yummy
I always have a pack of these in the cupboard as so easy to use and they bake in minutes. Use warm with soup or baked fresh for lunchboxes etc. Handy to have for when you might run low on bread.
So handy to have in.
These rolls are so handy to have in. They're quick and easy to bake, great for when you have unexpected guests , serve with cheese n ham for a tasty snack. Fresh baked rolls on hand, what could be handier. Great value too.
handy as a standy
they bake in minutes and taste great, very handy to have on hand in case you run out of fresh bread